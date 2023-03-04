Naira Redesign Policy: S’Court faults Buhari, reverses ban on old Naira notes

… says old N200, N500, N1000 remain legal tender till Dec 31

The Supreme Court yesterday declared that the old Naira notes remain legal tender in the country till December 31, 2023. The apex court made the pronouncement while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Attorneys General of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States, challenging the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government. Other States that later joined in suit upon the requests of their Attorneys General include Katsina, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Sokoto. Similarly, six other states, which filed separate suits against the Federal Government’s demonetization policy, and whose cases were consolidated are; Rivers, Kano, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, and Abia. Also, the apex court joined Bayelsa and Edo states as co-respondents in the matter. Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara and the other co-plaintiff states had prayed the apex court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria naira redesign policy. Recall that the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on February 6, had granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being a legal tender. The court further held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of the suit in respect of the issue. But on February 16, President Muhammadu Buhari unilaterally directed that the old 200 Naira notes be accepted as legal tender, while still banning the 500 and 1000 old Naira notes. However, by the judgment of the Supreme Court on Friday, the 200, 500 and 1000 Naira denominations remain in circulation as a legal tender till December 31, 2023. A 7-man panel led by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that the decision of President Buhari on the new monetary policy should have been made after due consultation with all the relevant stakeholders and not the decision being made after his personal meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. Therefore, the panel held that all directives issued by President Buhari in respect of the Naira re-designing and circulation were voided and set aside on grounds of illegalities and abuse of executive powers. The court faulted President Buhari for disobeying its interim order of February 8 to the effect that the old Naira notes are allowed to be in circulation. Justice Agim held that President Buhari exhibited and took the disobedience to the highest peak with his broadcast of February 16, wherein he allowed only N200 notes to be in circulation. The panel held that the policy was not in tandem with constitutional provisions, adding that the 3 months’ notice given by the FG was not satisfactory. “The action of the government to declare the old notes non legal tender without making the new notes available is invalid”. On the argument by the AGF and 2 other respondent States (Bayelsa and Edo) that the CBN was not a party to the suit, the court held that the argument was invalid on the basis that the introduction of the new naira policy is the action of the Federal Government, which is a defendant in the suit. The Supreme Court contended that the CBN is an agency of the government which only acts on the dictates of the Presidency, insisting that the CBN is an unnecessary party, and that the suit can be determined without joining the CBN as a party. Also, Justice Agim held that the court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit, and therefore, dismissed all the preliminary objections of the respondents for want of merit. The panel held that President Buhari acted ultra vires by his glaring failure to consult with the National Council of States, Federal Executive Council and the National Economic Council before directing the CBN to unlawfully introduce the new Naira notes. Justice Agim observed that the unconstitutional use of power by President Buhari on Naira re-design policy violated the fundamental rights of the Nigerian citizens in various ways. In addition, the panel opined that such use of powers by the President is not permitted under a democracy and in a plural society like the Nigerian nation. Equally, the Supreme Court held that the “unlawful use of executive powers” by the President inflicted unprecedented economic hardship on the citizens by denying them ownership of their monies and access to the money.

