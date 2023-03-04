News Top Stories

Naira Redesign Policy: S’Court faults Buhari, reverses ban on old Naira notes

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

… says old N200, N500, N1000 remain legal tender till Dec 31

 

The Supreme Court yesterday declared that the old Naira notes remain legal tender in the country till December 31, 2023. The apex court made the pronouncement while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Attorneys General of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States, challenging the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government. Other States that later joined in suit upon the requests of their Attorneys General include Katsina, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Sokoto. Similarly, six other states, which filed separate suits against the Federal Government’s demonetization policy, and whose cases were consolidated are; Rivers, Kano, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, and Abia. Also, the apex court joined Bayelsa and Edo states as co-respondents in the matter. Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara and the other co-plaintiff states had prayed the apex court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria naira redesign policy. Recall that the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on February 6, had granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being a legal tender. The court further held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of the suit in respect of the issue. But on February 16, President Muhammadu Buhari unilaterally directed that the old 200 Naira notes be accepted as legal tender, while still banning the 500 and 1000 old Naira notes. However, by the judgment of the Supreme Court on Friday, the 200, 500 and 1000 Naira denominations remain in circulation as a legal tender till December 31, 2023. A 7-man panel led by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that the decision of President Buhari on the new monetary policy should have been made after due consultation with all the relevant stakeholders and not the decision being made after his personal meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. Therefore, the panel held that all directives issued by President Buhari in respect of the Naira re-designing and circulation were voided and set aside on grounds of illegalities and abuse of executive powers. The court faulted President Buhari for disobeying its interim order of February 8 to the effect that the old Naira notes are allowed to be in circulation. Justice Agim held that President Buhari exhibited and took the disobedience to the highest peak with his broadcast of February 16, wherein he allowed only N200 notes to be in circulation. The panel held that the policy was not in tandem with constitutional provisions, adding that the 3 months’ notice given by the FG was not satisfactory. “The action of the government to declare the old notes non legal tender without making the new notes available is invalid”. On the argument by the AGF and 2 other respondent States (Bayelsa and Edo) that the CBN was not a party to the suit, the court held that the argument was invalid on the basis that the    introduction of the new naira policy is the action of the Federal Government, which is a defendant in the suit. The Supreme Court contended that the CBN is an agency of the government which only acts on the dictates of the Presidency, insisting that the CBN is an unnecessary party, and that the suit can be determined without joining the CBN as a party. Also, Justice Agim held that the court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit, and therefore, dismissed all the preliminary objections of the respondents for want of merit. The panel held that President Buhari acted ultra vires by his glaring failure to consult with the National Council of States, Federal Executive Council and the National Economic Council before directing the CBN to unlawfully introduce the new Naira notes. Justice Agim observed that the unconstitutional use of power by President Buhari on Naira re-design policy violated the fundamental rights of the Nigerian citizens in various ways. In addition, the panel opined that such use of powers by the President is not permitted under a democracy and in a plural society like the Nigerian nation. Equally, the Supreme Court held that the “unlawful use of executive powers” by the President inflicted unprecedented economic hardship on the citizens by denying them ownership of their monies and access to the money.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP re-run primaries: Ahwinahwi wins Udu/Ughelli Federal Constituency ticket

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Olorogun Solomon Ahwinahwi, a two term former member of the House of Representatives, has won the re-run primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections. He won the election held at the Ughelli Township Stadium with 80 votes beating four other aspirants […]
News

Man arrested with 166kg of Indian hemp not our youth leader –Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Adamawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted news reports indicating that a man arrested with 166kg of cannabis sativa, (Indian hemp), is their youth leader. The PDP in a statement signed by the state chairman, Barr. A. T Shehu; disowned the arrested drug peddler. “Our attention has been drawn to a […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: INEC may disqualify APGA

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

…party didn’t indicate date for primary   The leadership crisis in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) might affect the party’s participation in the November 6 Anambra governorship election. APGA, which is the ruling party in the state, is factionalised between Victor Oye and Jude Okeke. Oye, who Okeke claimed to have suspended and removed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica