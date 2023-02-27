Naira Redesign: Political parties saved N1.04trn –Investigation

Political parties in Nigeria may have saved about N1.04trillion as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, New Telegraph has learnt.

A former state governor, who did not want to be named, told this newspaper that, but for the policy, the leading political parties would have spent over one trillion naira on taking care of voters, party agents and canvassers in the Presidential/National Assembly election as well as the gubernatorial and states Houses of Assembly polls.

The former governor, who disclosed this, while commenting on the presidential election held over the weekend, noted that as someone who is still actively involved in electioneering in the country and, thus, quite familiar with the process, he could give an accurate estimate of how much the campaign process costs the political parties. He revealed that while some of the political parties have been attacking the CBN over the cash crunch occasioned by the implementation of the naira redesign programme, they are now admitting privately that the policy has resulted in significant savings for them. He said: “But for the naira redesign policy, the two biggest political parties in this election would have budgeted not less than N180billion in cash to take care of about 18 million voters who would have received a minimum of N10,000 each in the Presidential and National Assembly elections. This means that both parties would have planned to spend about N360 billion in cash on voters alone.”

According to him, the other two leading political parties in this election would have projected to secure 15 million and 10 million votes at the rate of N5,000 per vote and would thus have been planning to set aside N75 billion and N50 billion respectively, in cash, for that purpose. At the rate of N2,000 per voter, he said smaller political parties would have planned to spend at least N20 billion in cash to take care of 10,000,000 voters. The ex-Governor said the political parties would have still needed N30 billion in cash to pay 1.5million party agents and the same number of canvassers in 176, 000 polling units (Registration Units) in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. For the Gubernatorial and House Assembly election, he said the two biggest political parties would have each planned to withdraw at least N150 billion in cash to take care of 15 about million voters. He put the amount that would have been spent by the two parties trailing them, in terms of size, at N50 billion each on 10 million voters, while the smaller parties would have budgeted N20 billion cash for the same exercise. According to him, the parties would have also planned to spend N30 billion in cash to pay 1.5 million party agents and the same number of canvassers. New Telegraph reports that recently, the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, stated that he needed N70 million in “hard copy” (cash) to cover his expenses for the general election. This would put the average spending by 109 legislators in the upper chamber at about N7.63 billion in cash. Members of the House of Representatives would have required at least N50 million each or N18 billion for the 360 members of the Green Chambers

