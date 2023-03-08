Naira Redesign: Propelling functional cashless economy

Although activities of some unscrupulous members of the public have caused hitches in the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign programme, the policy is facilitating the country’s journey to functional cashless economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, it was not a coincidence that it was in his remarks at the “eNaira 1 year Anniversary” event held in Lagos on October 25, last year, that Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, hinted that the apex bank, would, beginning from the next day (Wednesday, October 26), start making major pronouncements that would be directed at ensuring a 100 per cent cashless economy. A year earlier, Nigeria had made history by launching Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-the eNaira- becoming the first country on the continent and the second in the world to introduce that type of digital currency. Analysts had noted at the time that the eNaira would pave the way to Nigeria becoming a cashless economy. Indeed, in his speech at the one year anniversary of the eNaira, where he reiterated the benefits of the digital currency, Emefiele had said: “The destination as far as I am concerned is to achieve 100 per cent cashless economy in Nigeria. I know that those who doubt us will say that 100 per cent cashless is unattainable. Yes; it is true, but Nigeria must move from being a predominantly cash economy to a predominantly cashless economy. “At this time, I can say from what I have read from online banking to PoS to ATM, mobile banking, I want to say we have provided all the needed infrastructure that will enable us make cashless a nationwide journey. It is not something that some of us will like but we would in the coming weeks and months make pronouncements that must make cashless go nationwide. “I believe part of those pronouncements will begin from tomorrow and there will be some breaking news tomorrow.”

Newly designed naira notes

It was actually a big piece of news that Nigerians heard from Emefiele on October 26 as he announced that the CBN had obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations. The CBN Governor, who said that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, explained that the move was aimed at adressing the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the central bank. According to Emefiele, there was significant hoarding of naira notes by members of the public, with data showing that over 80 per cent of the currency in circulation was outside the vaults of the commercial banks. He disclosed that as of September 2022, a total of N3.2 trillion was in circulation, of which N2.73 trillion was outside the vaults of the banks, a development, he described as unacceptable.

Cashless policy

Shedding more light on the naira redesign policy when he appeared on a TV programme, a few days later, the Director, Monetary Policy Department at the CBN, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, stated that the apex bank was not expecting the naira redesign plan to cause a lot of disruptions as its main target were very wealthy members of the public, who already have bank accounts and have also adopted electronic payments. He said: “The CBN Governor mentioned that we have a period of close to 100 days, which is almost three months and above, for this to crystalise. But like we have always emphasized; we would want to go cashless. There are other channels with which you can make payments. Even if you want to buy ram or Christmas turkey, there are other channels you can pay with and they are in abundance. “Of the N2.7trillion or 85 per cent of the currency that is outside the banks, more than 90 per cent of those currencies are high denomination. And if they are high denomination, basically, the people that are holding N10,000, N100,000, and so on are not the fish we are targeting. What we are looking at is those that have billions. “Don’t forget that this is not just for you to take your money to the bank and it is changed; the money should go to your account. So, if it goes into your account, you can use your mobile apps, your eNaira, to make payments. So, you don’t necessarily need the cash.” The CBN Director noted that the naira redesign plan was also an opportunity to get more Nigerians to embrace the regulator’s cashless policy thereby boosting financial inclusion. Mahmud said: “The transformation of the payment system landscape has been phenomenal so why waste those resources in technology and infrastructure that people are not using. So maybe this will be an opportunity for more adoption of those e-payment options because if you are not pushed to do something…, change is extremely difficult especially in our environment where literacy and education are a bit limited and there is that scepticism that ‘my money may get lost.’ But a lot of campaign and sensitisation has gone onboard. So, the timing, as far as we are concerned, is well calculated.” He pledged that the CBN would respond “appropriately” if implementation of the plan faced challenges.

Full implementation

In fact, as reactions were still trailing the naira redesign programme, the CBN announced that full implementation of the cashless policy nationwide would commence on January 9, 2023, with new cash withdrawal limits. Under a revised cashless policy, unveiled by the apex bank, individual bank customers would not be able to withdraw more than N100,000 in cash over the counter, through ATMs or PoS in a day. This amounts to N500,000 every week or N2 million in a month. For corporate customers, the withdrawal limit was placed at N5 million per week, translating to N20 million per month. The CBN also placed a limit of N100,000 limit on over the counter third party cheques. “Third party cheques above N100,000 shall not be eligible for payment over the counter, while extant limits of N10,000,000 on clearing cheques still subsist,” it said. The CBN, however, stated that, in compelling circumstances where cash withdrawal above the limits is required for legitimate purposes, such requests will be subject to a processing fee of three per cent and five per cent for individuals and corporate organisations, respectively. In addition, for a customer to be able to exceed the limit, the apex bank said financial institutions are to “obtain the following information from the customer, at the minimum, and upload same on the CBN portal created for the purpose: Valid means of identification of the payee (National ID, passport, or driver’s licence), Bank Verification Number (BVN) of the payee, Tax Identification Number (TIN) of both the payee and the payer and approval in writing by the MD/CEO of the financial institution authorising the withdrawal.”

Achievements

Some members of the National Assembly, however, expressed concerns over the naira redesign policy and the new cash withdrawal limits and summoned the CBN Governor to appear before them. But with Emefiele on an official trip outside the country at the time, he was represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, who, used her presentation to the legislators, to highlight why the regulator was focused on ensuring that Nigeria becomes a cashless economy. According to her, ‘‘the implementation of the cashless policy was a critical element that catalyzed the transformation being witnessed in the Nigerian financial and payments system.’’

Ahmad listed some of the key achievements of the policy to include: Expansion in financial access points (ATM, PoS, Agents and mCash); proliferation of e-payment platforms; growth in electronic channels adoption; enhancement financial inclusion; international recognition of Nigeria’s payment system and growth in vibrant fintech ecosystem; positive impact on GDP; and financial resilience of citizens during COVID-19. On concerns over the cash withdrawal limits, she explained that the CBN carried out in-depth analysis of over-the-counter intra-bank cash transactions over 12 months (November 2021- October 2022) to assess the impact of the policy on the generality of citizens. Ahmad disclosed that the outcome showed that a significant value of cash transactions was below the maximum thresholds indicated under the current cashless policy and was thus not subject to the cash processing charges.

It also showed that 94.04 per cent and 62.63 per cent respectively of volume and value of cash transactions by individuals were below the threshold while 82.36 per cent and 39.38 per cent of the volume and value of cash transactions by corporates was below the threshold. The CBN Deputy Governor also stated that the proliferation of financial access touch points and e-payment channels across urban and rural areas, which present citizens with ample alternative for financial transactions, such as 1.4million agent locations, 900,000 POS and 14,000 ATMs, also support the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy.

Conclusion

As financial experts have pointed out, a cashless economy, occasioned by the naira redesign policy, will, apart from helping to transform the country’s payment system, also help to curb the high rate of criminal activities in the country , such as, armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism financing, advance fee fraud, graft, ransom payment and extortion.

