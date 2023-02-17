Naira Redesign Protest: Channel your anger against APC on election day, Atiku tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised Nigerians to shun any violence relating to the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Instead, Atiku said they should channel their frustration and anger against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on election day by voting the party out of government. He said: “That’s the only way to safeguard our collective efforts to recover and rebuild Nigeria.” The former vice president in a statement yesterday, blamed the frustrations of Nigerians to access the new naira notes on the maladministration of the APC in over seven it has been in government. He wondered why the APC that has brought Nigeria the present economic crisis, want to hoodwink Nigerians into believing that the crisis was created by others. Atiku said: “Truth be told, the crisis that we are witnessing today was conceived, given birth to and nurtured by the ruling APC. Indeed, it was long in coming. “We are all witnesses to the myriad of problems that Nigerians have had to endure as a result of the cluelessness of the APC, which came into government with no idea of a policy direction. “We are witnesses to the massive erosion of jobs; hunger and multidimensional poverty; unabated fuel scarcity; deteriorating security that has created an industry of kidnapping and massacre of defenceless citizens; free fall of the naira.”

