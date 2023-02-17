Naira Redesign Protest: Channel your anger against APC on election day, Atiku tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised Nigerians to shun any violence relating to the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Instead, Atiku said they should channel their frustration and anger against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on election day by voting the party out of government. He said: “That’s the only way to safeguard our collective efforts to recover and rebuild Nigeria.” The former vice president in a statement yesterday, blamed the frustrations of Nigerians to access the new naira notes on the maladministration of the APC in over seven it has been in government. He wondered why the APC that has brought Nigeria the present economic crisis, want to hoodwink Nigerians into believing that the crisis was created by others. Atiku said: “Truth be told, the crisis that we are witnessing today was conceived, given birth to and nurtured by the ruling APC. Indeed, it was long in coming. “We are all witnesses to the myriad of problems that Nigerians have had to endure as a result of the cluelessness of the APC, which came into government with no idea of a policy direction. “We are witnesses to the massive erosion of jobs; hunger and multidimensional poverty; unabated fuel scarcity; deteriorating security that has created an industry of kidnapping and massacre of defenceless citizens; free fall of the naira.”
Related Articles
APC chairmen in 19 Northern states move to register new members
State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the nineteen northern states yesterday met in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to brainstorm on modalities of conducting peaceful congresses as well as the registration of new members in the party. Chairman of the northern states’ APC Chairmen, who was also the Chairman of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sylva, Irabor, Komolafe read riot act to oil thieves
The Federal Government has warned that it would no longer condone any form of criminality on the nation’s oil and gas facilities and installations, saying that crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals and illegal refiners have their days numbered. A press statement by Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Family Doctors, key in achieving Universal Health Coverage
As Nigeria joined other countries to mark the 2021 World Family Doctor’s Day, a Consultant Family Physician, Dr. Oludaisi Adeshina Oduniyi, a Geriatric Specialist at the Department of Family Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, said family doctors are key to the rapid actualisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country. Oduniyi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)