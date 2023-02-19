News

Naira redesign: Reps panel wants intervention to cushion Nigerians' hardship

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on naira redesign has called for an intervention to mitigate the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the policy.

Rep. Ado Doguwa, the Chairman of the committee said this in a statement in Abuja.

Doguwa acknowledged that President Buhari had good intentions in wanting to use the policy to tackle insecurity, reduce corruption and engender the global best practice in fiscal policy management.

He however, said that Nigerians were being subjected to unwarranted and avoidable hardship due to wrong timing of the implementation coupled with the actions of suspected criminal elements in the banking system.

Doguwa sai that the ripple effects of the policy could jeopardise the 2023 general election.

He said: “We also urge Nigerians to continue to be calm and pursue their lawful businesses within the ambit of the law.

“We will continue to explore available opportunity to make sure that government does only what is right and in the overall interest of our people.”

 

