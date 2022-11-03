Naira Redesign: Strategic control of multiple challenges

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s bid to redesign three layers of naira notes–N200, N500 and N1000 –could be a tool to deal with plethora of economic challenges, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Currency tampering and redesigning are not always easy. Across the globe, the exercise is an exclusive decision of apex banks. Its execution is wrapped in utmost secrecy. It is hatched to take the public by surprise for the many obvious implications it has on the economy. In Nigeria, currency management is a key function of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as enshrined in Section 2 (b) of the CBN Act 2007. Currently, Nigeria’s economy is challenged with a plethora of knotty issues. While the economy is assailed from far flung effects of Russia/Ukraine war, it is yet to fully recover from COVID-19’s tight grip. On the domestic front, the CBN is battling a double edge skyrocketing inflationary pressure; slippery currency exchange rates that has put the national currency, naira, in a disadvantageous position of wide margin against the American dollar and other priced currencies. Yet, currency management is faced with several daunting challenges, leaving on its trail unintended consequences both for the integrity of CBN and the country at large.

Basis for CBN’s decision

Disclosing that he got approval of the President for the exercise, Emefiele reeled out what had become the fate of naira in recent times. He went on to hint of plans to redesign N200, N500 and N1000 bank notes respectively, adding that the new currency would begin circulation from December 15, 2022. Both new and existing currencies, he assured, would remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023 when the existing currencies would cease to be legal tender. Emefiele instructed all deposit money banks currently holding existing denominations of the currency to begin returning the notes to the CBN with immediate effect, adding that newly designed currency would be released to the banks in the order of first-come-first-serve basis. For convenience, he advised bank customers to begin paying into their bank accounts the existing currency to enable them withdraw the new bank notes once circulation begins in mid December 2022. “All banks are, therefore, expected to keep open, their currency processing centers from Monday to Saturday so as to accommodate all cash that will be returned by their customers. For the purpose of this transition from existing to new notes, bank charges for cash deposits are hereby suspended with immediate effect. “Therefore, DMBs are to note that no bank customer shall bear any charges for cash returned/paid into their accounts”, he instructed. “In recent times, currency management has faced several daunting challenges that have continued to escalate in scale and sophistication with attendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country at large. “These challenges primarily include, significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 85 percent of currency in circulation are outside the vaults of our commercial banks. To be more specific, as at the end of September 2022, available data at the CBN indicate that N2.73 trillion out of the N3.23 trillion currency in circulation was outside the vault of commercial banks across the country and supposedly held by members of the public. “Evidently, currency in circulation has more than doubled since 2015 ricing from N1.46 trillion in December 2015 to N3.23 trillion as September 2022. I must say that this is a worrisome trend that cannot continue to be allowed,” he said. Other reasons cited by the governor were worsening shortage of clean and fit bank notes with attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability; increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports.

Economic gains

The CBN said the economy was going to reap bountifully from the exercise. Asked if it won’t worsen inflation rate and widen existing gulf between US dollar and the naira, Emefiele said the economy would be better for the decision. On strengthening value of naira and taming inflation, he said: “I do not want to just easily admit that it will happen, but we suspect that this will happen and that it will positively impact on the value of the naira. “On reining in inflation, as at September 2022, we had N3.23 trillion in circulation out of that N2.73 trillion is outside the vault of the bank, so first of all what we want to do is mop all this N3.23 trillion back into the CBN and take control of money supply and we will begin to see how this will rein in inflation no doubt this will have positive impact on inflation. On timeline of mopping up, I will say today is 26th, so, we have about six to seven days to the end of October till January 31, 2023, that is almost about 100 days to mop up the old currency out of circulation back to the vault,” he said. On whether CBN decision will not adversely impact on bulk of people in the rural areas, he said it would affect those without a bank account. “It will impact them particularly those who do not have bank account. Like I said yesterday at the session we had at the 1st year anniversary of our eNaira, we will be introducing a number of tokens and where people in our rural areas who do not have bank account, you should be able to conduct bank services without bank account. However, if you are carrying cash you can go to the nearest bank branch, they will take your cash and open an account for you for the purpose of returning the naira right into the bank’s vault and then collecting the new naira when we begin to release them. “We will continue to fine tune this program to see to it that we won’t make life difficult for all Nigerians but you all must agree that this trend of lots of money out of circulation out of the bank vault is unacceptable. Imagine doubling of the size of naira in circulation from N1.46tn in 2015 N3.23 trillion in September 2022, its unacceptable and it takes the control of money supply out of the hands of CBN,” he said.

Experts’ view

The issue had sparked fresh row last Friday when the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that her ministry was not consulted by the CBN on replacing the naira notes. The Minister was being interrogated over the new notes by members of the National Assembly. Leading the list of voices defending CBN’s plan is President Muhammadu Buhari, who gave the plan a Presidential nod. President Buhari on Sunday said that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to launch new designs and replace high value naira notes had his support and that he was convinced that the nation would gain a lot by doing so. Buhari said reasons given to him by the CBN convinced him that the economy stood to benefit from reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting and the excess cash in circulation. The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he did not consider the period of three months for the change as being short. “People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all,” he said. A former Economic Adviser to former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Prof. Mike Kwanashe, aligned with CBN’s decision. “There are reasons why drastic actions needed to be taking in an economy. When you want to mop up, you don’t give a lengthy room to people to take advantage of your lengthy time. CBN’s decision is in order. People have brought in tons and tons of naira stock up in their homes. “The decision taken by CBN is in order. Thankfully enough, CBN gave adequate time frame for exchange of the new currencies. If you are taken such decision, you just have to be secretive about it,” Prof. Kwanashe said. Uche Uwaleke, professor of capital market, said the decision would impact positively on the economy. He said the decision would go a long way in solving other interrelated issues in the economy. “I think the decision to replace some naira denominations with new ones will be positive for the economy in the medium to long term. First, although the measure does not amount to demonetisation of big currency notes often carried out by central banks to curb black money and corruption, it will go a long way in ensuring that a lot of naira notes circulating outside the banks are crowded in. “If it leads to large deposits in banks, it means the banks will have more money to lend, which may reduce interest rates. I also think it may have the effect of reducing speculative attacks on the naira in the parallel market. I expect that the Financial Intelligence Unit will be on the watch out for huge deposits as a way of monitoring illegitimate transactions. “Despite the huge cost involved in changing currency notes, I think it’s time to sanitize the system especially now that electioneering activities have kicked off. However, I think the deadline of Jan 31, 2023 is short in view of the number of naira denominations involved, from N200 to N1000. The CBN may consider extending it with time,” said Uwaleke. Also, financial adviser/wealth management expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, said that the President might be favourably disposed to the idea to cut the financial flow of political opponents to his party in the upcoming elections by ensuring that the stored up cashed will be curtailed by this new policy. “However, the reasons given for redesigning the naira notes regarding efforts to trace ransom payments or curbing counterfeiting may be germane but its attendant cost could further increase inflationary pressures on the economy. “This decision will not positively lift the economy. Presently the pronouncement has further devalued the Naira with its exchange rate going for N780/$ in the black market. “The sudden change could be politically correct but economically damaging due to the short period of implementation which could cause upheavals in the financial system. An economist, Tope Fasua, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to bar individuals from operating domiciliary accounts to stabilise the naira and quash currency speculation. “Personal dorm accounts are mostly unnecessary; only companies that are doing international trade transactions or financial market companies should be able to hold dorm accounts because they have a reason to,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme on Saturday. “A domiciliary account is not intended to save money but allows the owner to fund it with foreign currencies such as dollars, pounds or euros to perform foreign transactions. “However, with the naira’s constant struggle in the foreign exchange market, it is not uncommon for Nigerians to convert the naira to dollars at the parallel market and save in their dorm accounts, fuelling currency speculation as demands for dollars soar,” he said.

Last line

The currency redesign strategy could be a pathway to addressing other adjunct economic challenges such as curbing ransom taking by bandits, shoring up naira value against US dollar, and a means of controlling inflation, especially in an electioneering season such as now.

