News

Naira Redesign: Talk about anarchy, interim government, mischief –Gaya

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, representing Kano South senatorial district, has lambasted those alleging that the naira redesign policy was a calculated mission to have an interim government in place through the creation of anarchy in the land. Gaya, the senate committee chairman on INEC, said those making these allegations are nothing but enemies of the state who do not wish Nigeria well. In the same vein, Gaya said despite the seeming split in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), because of the naira redesign policy, the chances of their party winning the election remains brighter than any other party.

“Yes, we are not happy with the policy, because we are not even contacted, it was between President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, but, I’m assuring you that things will be alright and at the end the APC will win the presidency, states and even senate and other seats.” Gaya, who was speaking while responding to allegations of vote buying levelled against him by the NNPP Kano South candidate, Abdu- Rahaman Kawu Sumaila, denied that they are concerned about the issue of naira redesignbecausetheyareaffected.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu Assembly: Anti-open grazing bill passes first reading

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Abill seeking to ban open grazing in Enugu State presented before the state House of Assembly has passed first reading.   The Southern Governors’ Forum had a few weeks ago, during their meeting at Asaba, Delta State capital, banned open grazing of animals in the entire South and mandated the individual states to back up […]
News

JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters shut Alausa Secretariat

Posted on Author Reporter

…as soldiers, police take over Abuja #EndSARS protesters in the early hours on Monday, stormed Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, and shut the premises preventing workers from entering the premises. The protesters locked all the entrances to the secretariat and turned back motorists and pedestrians from coming out and going into the premises. Commuters were […]
News

COVID-19 allowance: Abuja resident doctors embark on strike today

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), will today, embark on strike, over non payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance, as well as non implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues.   The strike action followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica