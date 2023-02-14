Naira Redesign: Talk about anarchy, interim government, mischief –Gaya

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, representing Kano South senatorial district, has lambasted those alleging that the naira redesign policy was a calculated mission to have an interim government in place through the creation of anarchy in the land. Gaya, the senate committee chairman on INEC, said those making these allegations are nothing but enemies of the state who do not wish Nigeria well. In the same vein, Gaya said despite the seeming split in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), because of the naira redesign policy, the chances of their party winning the election remains brighter than any other party.

“Yes, we are not happy with the policy, because we are not even contacted, it was between President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, but, I’m assuring you that things will be alright and at the end the APC will win the presidency, states and even senate and other seats.” Gaya, who was speaking while responding to allegations of vote buying levelled against him by the NNPP Kano South candidate, Abdu- Rahaman Kawu Sumaila, denied that they are concerned about the issue of naira redesignbecausetheyareaffected.

