Naira Redesign: There’re huge challenges problematic to Nigerians – Govs

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

State governors said they have observed huge challenges that remain problematic to Nigerians in the implementation of the new naira police of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The state chief executives, who met with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on Thursday virtually, however, did not elaborate on the said challenges.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, in a communiqué released on Saturday, stated that the governors are not opposed to the objectives of the naira redesign policy.

Tambuwal, who is also governor of Sokoto State, disclosed that the CBN governor briefed the state chief executives on the naira redesign, “its economic and security implications including the new withdrawal policy.

“In the circumstances, governors expressed the need for the CBN to consider the peculiarities of states especially as they pertain to financial inclusion and under-served locations.”

