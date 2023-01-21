News

Naira Redesign: There’re huge challenges problematic to Nigerians – Govs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

State governors said they have observed huge challenges that remain problematic to Nigerians in the implementation of the new naira police of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The state chief executives, who met with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on Thursday virtually, however, did not elaborate on the said challenges.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, in a communiqué released on Saturday, stated that the governors are not opposed to the objectives of the naira redesign policy.

Tambuwal, who is also governor of Sokoto State, disclosed that the CBN governor briefed the state chief executives on the naira redesign, “its economic and security implications including the new withdrawal policy.

“In the circumstances, governors expressed the need for the CBN to consider the peculiarities of states especially as they pertain to financial inclusion and under-served locations.”

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NLC demands pension adjustment for Kwara retirees

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi

The Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to review pensions in line with the N30,000 minimum wage. The NLC made the appeal in a letter dated January 25 addressed to the governor by its Chairman, Comrade Issa Ore. Ore drew the attention of the governor to a […]
News

Varsity of Michigan to withdraw from hosting 2020 presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting one of the 2020 presidential debates this fall, a report said Monday. The university was scheduled to host the second of three debates between President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15, reports The New York Post. “U-M is making the move because […]
News

Agunbiade salutes Alaafin of Oyo at 83, wishes him long life on the throne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Atobaase of Yoruba Land and renowned Subsea engineer, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE has felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, J.P, CFR, and L.L. D on the 83 birthday celebration of the revered monarch. Agunbiade described the Alaafin as the most outstanding leader […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica