Naira Redesign: Tinubu thanks Buhari for extension

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the extension of deadline of the exchange of the old naira notes scheduled to end on January 31. Tinubu made the disclosure in Benin City, where he held a town hall meeting with political leaders, social groups professionals from various sectors where he presented his programmes and called for support for the his party in all the elections beginning from February 25th. At the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II alongside traditional rulers from Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial districts, Tinubu said he would fight for restitution on the artefacts taken away from the city and that part of his programmes if he wins.

He said: “My coming late is not intentional, it is because of the national politics, some of our cousins, our wives selling garden eggs, carrots, roasted corn, they need money and they need naira in the process if naira is cancelled the way it is and we fail to intervene, we have failed in our duties.

“We have been on this for three to four days and suddenly today when the president said okay out of great respect he will consider our request for extension we were happy. “I was running back and forth on this and calling him so that is what we have been doing, hopefully, even though we didn’t get all that we wanted we got an extension by a number of days.”

On his ambition, Tinubu said: “You have been a great ruler, I saw you spoke your mind about unemployment of youths, Your Majesty, count on me, bless me we will be able to achieve great employment for our youths. “You talked about the education of our children, it is in our work plan and I can tell you as I am standing here the programme is there, education reform will happen. We will establish students’ loans and we will minimize the interest rate and we stagger their payments and give parents relief, they don’t have to be slaves to the circumstances.”

