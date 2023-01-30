News

Naira Redesign: Tinubu thanks Buhari for extension

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the extension of deadline of the exchange of the old naira notes scheduled to end on January 31. Tinubu made the disclosure in Benin City, where he held a town hall meeting with political leaders, social groups professionals from various sectors where he presented his programmes and called for support for the his party in all the elections beginning from February 25th. At the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II alongside traditional rulers from Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial districts, Tinubu said he would fight for restitution on the artefacts taken away from the city and that part of his programmes if he wins.

He said: “My coming late is not intentional, it is because of the national politics, some of our cousins, our wives selling garden eggs, carrots, roasted corn, they need money and they need naira in the process if naira is cancelled the way it is and we fail to intervene, we have failed in our duties.

“We have been on this for three to four days and suddenly today when the president said okay out of great respect he will consider our request for extension we were happy. “I was running back and forth on this and calling him so that is what we have been doing, hopefully, even though we didn’t get all that we wanted we got an extension by a number of days.”

On his ambition, Tinubu said: “You have been a great ruler, I saw you spoke your mind about unemployment of youths, Your Majesty, count on me, bless me we will be able to achieve great employment for our youths. “You talked about the education of our children, it is in our work plan and I can tell you as I am standing here the programme is there, education reform will happen. We will establish students’ loans and we will minimize the interest rate and we stagger their payments and give parents relief, they don’t have to be slaves to the circumstances.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged N80bn Fraud: EFCC nabs ex-Zamfara Gov. Yari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a former Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, over allegations bordering on N80 billion fraud. Also arrested, according to impeccable sources at the anti-graft agency, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional, Mr. Anthony Yari.   The commission, according to findings, […]
News

EEDC takes electrical safety awareness to schools

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

As part of its efforts towards entrenching the right knowledge and orientation in the public and consumers, the Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) has embarked on massive stakeholders’ education and sensitisation campaigns in schools within its franchise area. The campaign is aimed at orientating school children at the tender age of their lives on electrical safety […]
News

Emerging challenges facing Police operation in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

He walked into the conference Hall of Anambra State police command looking very unassuming and calm. As Journalists watched him take his seat he took them on recalling how in those days as an Assistant Police Commissioner how reporters don’t take cognizance of his presence. He added that even when he tried to exchange pleasantries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica