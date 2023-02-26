Naira redesign: Unending uncertainties, controversies, miseries

•Double hardship as naira notes scarcity, PMS cripple small businesses

Nigerians in the outgoing week were left in the confusion, pains and the uncertainties which the conflicting orders from the Federal Government, some state governors and the Supreme Court Ex-parte order on the status of the old N500 and N1, 000 notes put them about two weeks ago.

While President Buhari had ordered the recirculation of the old N200 notes last weekend, foreclosing any possibility of allowing the N500 and N1000 notes returning as legal tenders in Nigeria again, some state governors continued to urge residents in their states to be trading with the two banned naira denominations. And to make the bad situation worse, the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday failed to lift its injunction against the ban of the N500 and N1000 as legal tenders. It rather adjourned the Naira redesign lawsuits instituted against the Federal Government by the state governors to March 3.

This came against the backdrop of stiff opposition by some state governors, severe criticisms and massive protests and riots in parts of the southern Nigeria; the recirculation of the old N200 notes announced by President Muhammadu Buhari has failed as a healing balm as most banks branches ration N2,000 of old N200 notes to customers saying that what they had was insufficient.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast ordered the CBN to allow the old 200 naira notes and redesigned 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to coexist.

The president said only the old N200 old notes will continue to be legal tender till Monday, April 10.

“I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023,” Buhari said.

“In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points.”

However, to further challenge the position of the Federal Government, more than five states joined the suit by Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi state governments against the naira redesign policy.

The state governments said they were worried about the effects the CBN Naira redesign policy was having on the residents of their states and want the old and redesigned Naira notes to coexist.

The Supreme Court, after hearing from lawyers on both governors’ and Federal Government’s sides, said a judgement would be delivered on the matter next month.

The judgment date will be after the presidential election on February 25. The court had previously issued an order saying the old notes should remain in circulation.

Days after the Supreme Court adjourned the case, the CBN declared that all old naira notes of 200, 500 and 1000 have ceased being legal tenders in Nigeria.

To this end, analysts say the failure of the apex bank to supply enough new notes to replace the volume returned to the commercial banks by depositors has dwarfed the successes the Naira redesign policy could have recorded in other sectors of the state.

They said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) , also known as petrol, continues to bite harder, even as access to the redesigned naira notes forced most traders to lock shops in a bid to avoid collecting the old notes, which were still largely in circulation.

The analysts insist that while the lingering fuel scarcity caused multiple hardships to the citizens, the redesigning of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes doubled the pain. The old N500 and N1000 notes are no longer legal tenders despite the Supreme Court order. Most Nigerians seem not in doubt on President Buhari’s power to determine the legal tender in the country and are obeying the President on that while many seem confused as to whether to tag along with their governor or obey the Federal Government.

Nigerians continue to besiege banks and markets across the federation while the reports of scarcity ground businesses and normal daily activities of many people.

Point of Sale (PoS) operators in Abuja, Lagos, Awka, Ibadan and Osun continue to collect as much as 40 per cent of any amount of cash they pay in Lagos, even the old notes.

Meanwhile, the fuel scarcity may have eased considerably this week but in Lagos, Abuja, Oyo and Osun, the product is still being sold at unregulated prices while commuters, households and businesses are still bleeding money and man-hours on the back of the scarcity.

Analysts say the two months-long scarcity worsened the cost of living and affected businesses in Nigeria. Many petrol stations sell as high as N400/litre against the official N185/litre pump price.

They say queues for petrol have continued to resurface at filling stations in Oyo, Lagos, Abuja, Osun and other parts of the country, causing hardship for residents and motorists trying to get the product.

They further said that some Nigerians have resorted to the black market for petrol on the back of the scarcity of the product, even as they move to stock basic necessities, buying 10 litres for N7000 in Ibadan and Lagos Island in Lagos.

In Lagos, many people could not make cash transactions due to scarcity of the new note as traders are not accepting the old notes.

A resident named Tolu Adebimpe, said she doesn’t want to make any transactions because of the fear of collecting old notes.

“I have to sit at home because I cannot release only the N1,000 note I have and collect old notes as charge.”

In some areas in Ogba, a suburb in Lagos State, a resident who simply identified herself as Dupe, said she withdrew N6, 000 with N300 after much begging.

Another resident in the area narrated how she ‘barter’ her water dispenser for N10, 000 cash from a PoS operator.

“I had just N10,000 in account and I need N15,000 for my son’s medical bill, while I needed extra N5,000, the PoS operator said she will give me N7,000 if I transfer N10,000 to her, which is just half of what I needed; to make up the N15,000 I needed, I had to give her my water dispensers and she gave N15000.

Reasons not enough for the pains

Meanwhile, the CEO of Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has said that the reasons given by the Federal Government for rushing the policy does not justify the level of hardship the policy has brought upon Nigerians.

“Needless naira redesign policy. It leads to nowhere. Needless because who needs you to change the colour of the naira? What benefit is the policy? It is cosmetic.

“People cannot access their money; the people protesting in banks could be not kidnappers, bandits or vote buyers. You cannot say because you want to catch a thousand bandits or politicians and you will now expose 200 million Nigerians to hardship”, he stated.

As the old notes ceased to be legal tender following the expiration of the February 10 deadline, Buhari directed the CBN to allow N200 notes to co-circulate with the redesigned notes in a bid ameliorate the hardship the currency scarcity caused. However, experts believe the adjustment is insignificant to the damage the policy has brought upon the Nigerian labour market.

Politicians will be hard hit more than ordinary Nigerians

However, the 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has asked Nigerians to support the cashless policy.

In a social media post early in the week, Emir Sanusi urged people to be careful and not fall for the manipulation of politicians.

He added that the policy was not new, saying it has been in the pipeline for over 10 years.

Criticising politicians, Emir Sanusi said the policy has made their loot useless and worthless.

“This policy has been under way for more than 10 years. And Nigeria is ripe for the policy since we have a way of transaction apart from physical currency (bank notes or coins).”

“My second advice is that Nigerians should be careful with what politicians say. Politicians will suffer more from the policy than ordinary Nigerians. They spend four years looting public funds and torturing their people; yet, when another election round comes, they bring the money to buy votes and security apparatus and INEC officials; and sponsor thugs to destabilize the election process.

“The policy would reduce rigging and similar activities during elections. If you want to give an INEC official, a police officer or a judge some money, send via banks where it can easily be identified.

“Nigerians should welcome this new policy as it will give them a chance to vote whom they like, not those who can hire thugs or buy votes during elections. In the past, those with highest loot were the ones to rig their way to power. Now even if someone stashed some money, it is useless as the notes have been changed.”

Recall that the majority leader of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has claimed that the electoral law permits a contestant for the House of Representatives seat to possess at least N70 million “in cash” to cover his expenses for the election.

Doguwa, who is also the chairman of House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the new naira redesign and naira swap policy, made this claim on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after a meeting with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja while expressing dissatisfaction over the scarcity of Naira notes.

However, checks by the Nigerian Fact-checkers Coalition (NFC) show that the claim is incorrect.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, told the Fact-checkers that, “The law does not say a House of Representatives candidate must or should have N70, 000,000. No. It only states very clearly that they cannot spend more than N70, 000,000 on election expenses.

“So, it is not correct for a candidate for the House of Representatives seat to say or insinuate that he or she is expected to have N70, 000,000. That’s not what the law says,” Oyekanmi told the fact-checkers.

Mass job loss looms

Economists and financial experts have said massive job losses loom amid the naira currency scarcity.

The experts were reacting to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN latest report indicating that the employment rate in the production sector would dip in the first Quarter of 2023 due to naira scarcity.

According to the Confidence Index Report by MAN, the employment rate would dip below benchmark points to 48.8 points in the first quarter of 2023.

Reacting to the report, a financial expert, Mr. Gbolade Idakolo, said the non-availability of naira would hugely impact labour and employment.

“The unemployment rate presently is on the rise due to several factors including but not limited to foreign exchange scarcity and rate, energy crises, the rising cost of goods and services, poverty induced low purchasing power, high-interest rates and insecurity, etc.

“These factors have limited business productivity and profitability, leading to job losses in 2022.

“There is every likelihood that the addition of the Naira crises will further lead to economic losses directly affecting labour, which will further increase the percentage of unemployed Nigerians.

“These signs are prevalent, and it is evident in the present Naira crisis that, if not properly handled, could lead to further job losses”, he stated.

