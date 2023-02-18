Naira Redesigning: Government should do more to reduce the pains of Nigerians –Osifo

A former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Stanley Osifo, has said that the crises occasioned by naira redesigning and fuel scarcity will not affect the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming general elections. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Osifo advised the Federal Government to allow the old N500 and N1,000 notes circulate alongside the new notes, saying that Nigerians are passing through hard times. Excerpts:

President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on Thursday and said that the old N200 note would be valid till April 10, 2023, whereas there is a Supreme Court order that the status quo should remain that all the old notes are valid, more so the CBN said that all the old notes are no longer valid. Don’t you see confusion in all of these?

They are mixed directives, the CBN came out to say that February 10, 2023, was the deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 as legal notes and that between that period and February 17 those that have the old notes can deposit them at CBN branches and that their accounts would be credited. Then the Governors of some states in Nigeria went to the Supreme Court to file an exparte motion to make sure that the notes remain legal tender pending the determination of the court and that was granted on February 8. The court later adjourned the matter to February 15 before it was adjourned to February 22 again.

Then, the court said that the motion subsists and they relied on that to ask the people to continue to spend the money. Now, President Muhammadu Buhari said the old N200 notes should be brought back to circulation for the next 60 days to reduce the lack of cash in the system. I would like to say that with the fallout of the new naira notes and the cashless policy of the CBN, there has been so much trouble in different states. We saw what happened in Edo, Delta and Kwara States, where people started protesting because they could not withdraw their money from the bank or have access to their funds. Some who went to the ATM could not collect their money.

We have over 250 million Nigerians out of which over 200 million don’t have more than N5,000, N10,000 or N50,000 in their bank accounts. The majority of them need money on a daily basis and they feel bad if they don’t get it. We saw the clips of a man, who went naked in the bank because he could not have access to his money in his account to take care of his family.

The CBN has given instructions to the banks not to pay more than N20,000 to any individual daily, even at that they would not give you more than N5,000 or N2,000 for a family man who doesn’t have any other means. They took their money to the bank hoping to get the new notes from the bank. Now, they cannot access their money and ATMs are not also dispensing. This leads to anger and frustrations. That is what we are seeing all over the country. Apart from the old N200 note, the old N500 and N1000 notes should be made available to the people till April 10 because it’s going to help a lot. A lot of people are not happy, you go to the bank and they tell you there is no cash. Some PoS operators who can access cash through one means or the other don’t have cash again too. The intention of the new naira design is good, but the method of implementation is bad. We have not had it this bad, Nigeria had changed currency in the past, even former President Goodluck Jonathan changed the N100 note and many people did not remember that it was changed as it was allowed to flow with the old note. I strongly believe that old N100 note is still in circulation till date. I want to tell the government that Nigerians are suffering. The lack of cash is causing a lot of harm. Let us go back to the old notes and let them circulate with the new ones. They should give a time frame of a year or so for the old notes to circulate with the new ones so that the money can go round to aid economic activities and to take care of the needs of the poor.

The Supreme Court said that the status quo should remain, but the Federal Government has taken action again on the matter, is that not contempt of court?

I will look at it from a different angle; I think the court is in the best position to take action. If the court has given an order or has made a pronouncement on a matter, the party that fails to obey or carry out the order of the court, then the court has different instruments it can use to ensure compliance or bring the government or the person to justice. Since the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has responded to the Supreme Court order, we will like to know his response or the position of the Supreme Court to the response. Even if the Supreme Court says its order subsists, we will like to know. I wouldn’t know if there was advice to the President before he made the statement.

The Presidential Election is a few days away and we are having all these crises, don’t you think this will affect your party since the party is in power at the moment?

There have been talks about issues in the country. We should not politicise this issue. We should look at it critically, to a large extent there is no way you will be in power and you come up with a policy that affects the people negatively, they will not be happy with you as a government, not the party. The party produced the government in power and as a government you need to respond to the needs of your people. When you see that things are not going properly, you need to step up action to reduce any form of pain or stress they might have. When you talk about the elections, I would generally say that it would not affect the elections because the APC has a credible candidate in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that can turn things around. I don’t see him having issues because he has everything that Nigerians need in a candidate. I see Tinubu winning the election and whatever impact the issue will have on the election will be general.

Your Presidential Candidate once said that the naira redesign and the lingering fuel crisis are targeted at him; does this mean that your party does not want him to win the election, how would you react to his allegations?

When you talk of political parties, the people that make up the parties are human. Let me use a family as an instance; you have parents and there could be issues among the siblings, so the parents have to come in to resolve the issues. In a party, you could have people who do not support the plan of the party, they want their own will to override that. I have experienced that within the party too.

Some people would not want you to succeed politically or they would want to pull down the structure that you have set up or they don’t want you to get there. They would do everything to make sure they truncate, sabotage and make sure you don’t win your election. Within the party, there could be elements that would want to do things to sabotage the party at the polls.

But that notwithstanding, what they may have been doing to sabotage or truncate the party’s chances will in the long run advance the chances of the party in the election. Our candidate has plans to address these issues that we are having in the country at the moment. I don’t see how they can pull him down.

I see it as a way of enhancing his victory. No matter what some people say, if others have seen what you have done in the past and they have seen your level of success and what you can do in the future, they will definitely give you a chance and vote for you. The issue now has nothing to do with the candidate, but with the government.

Do you think this is the work of the cabal and who are the people that you feel are doing all these?

When you talk about cabal, it’s an English word that refers to people that have interest in something. I will not want to use the word just like that. I don’t want to mention names or point to some people. But let us work together as Nigerians, whether you are aggrieved or not, it is Nigeria that should be uppermost in our consideration.

You can see how some people were killed in some states all because they wanted to collect money in the banks. What has that got to do with the fact that you want to pull somebody down. Is it because you want to pull somebody down in the election that would make Nigerians to die, starve or be unhappy? The people behind it should check their conscience and let them have a rethink and let Nigeria be okay. If they return the old notes, the problems would be removed immediately. The issue of fuel scarcity has been there for some time and I think it is being addressed. Let us do everything to ease the pains of ordinary Nigerians.

A man who does not have more than N5,000 or N10,000 in the account and he needs the money and he cannot get it is not good enough. It is painful, let us address the plight of poor Nigerians. They put their money in the banks and they cannot get their hard earned money back. If anybody has offended you, deal with the person instead of punishing poor people, it is bad. Let ordinary Nigerians have access to their money. You see old men and women suffering. The CBN should come out and tell Nigerians, where the billions of the new notes they print are. Which banks did they give the money and where are the branches of those banks because we are not seeing the money in the banks. Where is the N500bn they said they printed? We have serious insolvency in the system, let them tell us where the money is.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...