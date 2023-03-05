Naira scarcity: After much pain, S’Court brings relief

In the past one month, Nigerians of all shades have grappled with the scarcity of the Naira, the country’s official legal tender. That is due to the redesign policy embarked upon by the Central Bank of Nigeria late last year, which eventually came into effect on February 1. It has been hellish for Nigerians, who were caught between the new and old Naira notes, at a time the citizens were struggling with shortage of Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) for their cars, generators and a general election that was tension soaked. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports that with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday on the Naira controversy, there might be a new ray of hope in sight

Nigerians heaved sign of relief on Friday as the Supreme Court nullified the ban placed on use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes as legal tenders by the Federal Government. But the jubilation seems suppressed as they were not fully sure if the Central Bank of Nigeria and Banks would honour that ruling or not.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a full panel held that the old banknotes should remain legal tender until December 31. It ordered that the old naira notes be used alongside the redesigned currency. Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Emmanuel Agim accused the Federal Government of disobeying its interim order that halted the full implementation of the new monetary policy. The centre started falling apart weeks before the just concluded presidential elections.

Essential commodities became scarce for most Nigerians, due to scarcity of the redesigned new naira notes and ban on legal tender of the higher denomination of the naira notes (N1000 and N500). Virtually, everything was put on hold, consequently making life difficult and unbearable for most Nigerians. Peace lost its relevance and value. Even the breathing air was at stand still! Friendship lost its elasticity among friends, family members dodging and not able to extend forth helping hands to one another. So bad and terrible was the current situation that, even little kindness has become golden or essential commodity among individuals, family and relatives. The general impression was that life would soften immediately after the presidential election since it was believed that the policy was urgently implemented to stop vote buying.

Nigerians believed that there would now be free cash flow in the society starting from the Banks. But no! The long queues at Banks, ATM points and filling stations continued. Market women mostly, grumble as they recorded low patronage due to limited cash flow and several failed transactions. At most filling stations, drama of sorts with failed or debited accounts without cash dropping into appropriate accounts, consequently leading to long queues and heated argument of sorts. Although the naira design policy may have its target and purpose, the policy seemed not to be mindful of the process and the overbearing effect it could have on the masses. Hence, the cushioning effect was not applied. Or, how else will one explain the current frustrating situation most Nigerians are facing?

From inflation of food prices to fuel scarcity, long queues for PVC, then introduction of new naira notes followed by the shortage, circulation, scarcity and to eventual non availability of cash, both old and new. Bitingly frustrating was the issue of transfer, that is twin with incompetent Bank apps with series of failed or declined transactions. Simply put, the Nigeria network or server was not considered in the process of naira redesign. Typically, Nigerians adapt easily as they are ever willing to always find alternative but this is one situation that seemed to be more confusing and alarming as they sort for alternative means out of the mess Nigerians found themselves. It is a situation most Nigerians didn’t bargain for.

The most hit by this policy and scarcity were the less privileged and medium class. Simply put, food was just out of their reach, thereby increasing the number of beggars on the streets of Lagos, especially, even as able bodied men turned beggars. Few days to the presidential and National Assembly elections, there was panic rush for cash, food and fuel stocking in the house. Nigerians worried for what the election and aftermath might turn out to be, hence, they prepared against famine and lack of essentials, pending the time normalcy returns to the surface. But that is for those who have.

For those who depend on daily living, like bus conductors, load carriers, POS operators and others alike, they only hoped for restoration of sanity and normalcy soonest. Currently, there is no one in the Nigeria that is not lamenting different phases of hardship they have been subjected to, by the government policies and election tension. There is tension in the air right now especially as the gubernatorial election is fast approaching as well.

Different phases of drama

A drama ensued at one AP filling station when the management of that station refused cash transfer and POS transaction because of network failure. Motorists and other buyers were without cash but hoped to transfer and through POS. Seeing that the management was not ready to sell, motorists threatened to burn down the station. It turned into chaos and confusion between the motorists, touts and the management of the filling station. It took the Police to calm down the situation. At Ogere market, buyers were fighting with sellers because there was no cash for transactions.

The traders were lamenting bitterly that what they needed was cash and not transfer as most of them were farmers and direct sellers of their farm produce. They complained that on the farm and in their ‘Arewa corporative’, there was no cash and also that most of them do not operate banking/accounting system. Hence, they cannot accept the old notes, neither would they take transfer. Buyers (customers) on the other hand, were not willing to take any excuse from both farmers and the sellers. A middle aged woman bought four large baskets of Tomatoes at N11,000 each, making a total of N44,000. The farmer refused cash App transfer and all the POS operators could not help as there was no cash to transact with.

The woman insisted the farmer (seller) must take cash transfer and that she was leaving the market with the goods, whether the seller liked it or not. This statement infuriated the man, who was already tensed and worried that he wasn’t able to make sales for the day. He complained with tears in his eyes that none of his customers brought cash to him, hence, his problem was how to go back to the farm and bring back more farm produce.

It was tug of war between Mallam Abdullahi and the woman. Like wild fire, every angle in the market turned hot with sneezing from everyone in the market. Customers turned against sellers, and the sellers teamed against customers until the chairman of the market waded in and begged three operators inside the market to collect transfers from buyers and later sort it out among themselves (that is between the farmers, sellers and POS operators). At Berger market in Lagos, a woman was seen pathetically begging a bread seller to accept her old N500, so that she could have something to put in her stomach. The bread seller refused, giving excuse that she too would not able to spend it elsewhere. It was the intervention of a Sunday Telegraph correspondent to buy the bread for the woman that saved the day.

Adunola Bakare, a work-at-home mother explained in a message that, “if not for my very gentle spirit, you would have seen me on the news fighting with market women after they refused to collect my old Naira notes. Let me explain… “I went to the market to buy some groceries the other day and vendors said they were not accepting old Naira notes. As how??!!!! Inside this shege, (mess) we are all seeing? After I have spent N3,000 to withdraw N15,000! I laughed at the first vendor, and said “dey play!” and walked away. “Only to find out I was doing myself, because every stall I stopped at refused to accept me and my old Naira notes.

That was how I went back home without buying anything. "Then I remembered that I could shop for some of the things I needed, if not all, on Jumia and they accept bank transfers and POS payments. "As a sharp girl, I quickly filled my Jumia cart and had my items delivered to me in time. "So, again, it is with great pleasure that I am writing to you. Otherwise, shege would have scored 1 goal against me.

