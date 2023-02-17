News Top Stories

Naira Scarcity: Catholic Bishops task FG on increased circulation of new notes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has told the Federal Government to increase the circulation of the new banknotes and adopt policies that would reduce hardship in the country following the naira crisis. In a communiqué released by its President, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, at the end of their first 2023 plenary meeting in Abuja yesterday, the CBCN commended the extension of the use of N200 note as legal tender until April 10.

The communiqué partly reads: “We therefore urge the government to increase the circulation of new naira notes and make and implement adequate monetary and other relevant policies that will reduce the suffering and hardship experienced by our people. “We admonish those who collaborate in hoarding the new currency and petroleum products to desist from such a dastardly act. We laud the citizens for their bravery in the face of the hard situation while we thank the President for approving the extended use of the old N200 notes. Furthermore, governments need to provide an enabling environment for the creation of more jobs by both the government and the private sector.” On the general elections, the clerics, who warned against vote-buying, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use its newly acquired technology to conduct a credible, transparent, free and fair election. “This is now the time to reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels.

Our votes are precious; we must use them well. We encourage all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant, and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria. “We urge INEC and its officials to ensure that the conduct of the entire electoral process is transparent, honest, and beyond reproach. We continue to enjoin the Commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission, and collation, are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results,” they said.

 

Our Reporters

