Naira Scarcity: FHQ warns against divisive tendencies

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), has warned groups and individuals against exploiting the scarcity of new naira notes to instigate crisis in the country.

Sunday Telegraph reports that violent demonstrations have occasioned the inability of citizens to access the new currency in banks, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in parts of the country, resulting in casualties.

Consequently, the Police have called for restraint, assuring Nigerians that efforts were being intensified, in conjunction with the military and other security agencies, to emplace adequate security needed for socio-economic activities to thrive.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read; “Amidst the prevailing outcries and reactions on the new naira policy in the country, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to caution groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances capable of heating up the polity and triggering crisis in the nation.

“This call is highly imperative as the Police perceive the reactions and utterances of certain groups and individuals as an attempt to heat up the polity and spontaneously instigate the populace against the government and its policies for their peculiar interests and gains.

“The NPF, therefore, charges the citizenry of Nigeria to remain calm and embrace peace as the Federal Government has assured that it is taking the bull by the horn, assiduously to address the scarcity of  naira and fuel and restore normalcy in all sectors”.

“Similarly, the Nigerian populace is hereby urged to desist from any act of violence, hooliganism, and vandalism that may jeopardize the ongoing electoral process, which is significant and critical in the transitional advancement of democracy in Nigeria”.

He added that the NPF will like to assure the general public that it was working in concert with Defence, security, and intelligence agencies to provide a peaceful environment for all citizens to conduct their socio-economic activities

 

