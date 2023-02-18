News

Naira Scarcity: Force HQ warns against divisive tendencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has warned groups and individuals against exploiting the scarcity of new naira notes to instigate crisis in the country.

New Telegraph reports that violent demonstrations have occasioned the inability of citizens to access the new currency in banks, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in parts of the country, resulting in some casualties.

Consequently, the Police have called for restraint, assuring that efforts were being intensified, in conjunction with the military and other security agencies, to emplace adequate security needed for socio-economic activities to thrive.

A statement, Saturday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “Amidst the prevailing outcries and reactions on the new naira policy in the country, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to caution groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances capable of heating up the polity and triggering crisis in the nation.

“This call is highly imperative as the Police perceive the reactions and utterances of certain groups and individuals as an attempt to heat up the polity and spontaneously instigate the populace against the government and its policies for their peculiar interests and gains.

“The NPF, therefore, charges the citizenry of Nigeria to remain calm and embrace peace as the Federal Government has assured that it is taking the bull by the horn, assiduously to address the scarcity of naira and fuel and restore normalcy in all sectors.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

90% of intending police officers fail recruitment examinations – PSC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday in Benin City, Edo State, said over 90 percent of intending police officers do not score up to 30 per cent in the police recruitment examinations across the country. The Commissioner representing the Mass Media and the South-south Zone in the Police Service Commission(PSC), Austin Braimoh made the […]
News

EFCC: 26 successful bids recorded in forfeited property sales

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said a total of “26 bidders on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, emergedwinnersof different properties on the third day of the ongoing sale of forfeited real estate, comprising apartments and plots of land in Abuja”. Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made […]
News Top Stories

FG mulls major slash in petrol consumption volume

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday revealed that its plot to crash petrol consumption volume in tune with global fuel transition was unavoidable.   The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who made this submission at the Decade of Gas Pre-summit Conference, held yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Towards Gas-Powered Economy by 2030,’ maintained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica