Naira Scarcity: HEDA urges CBN to review ratio policy

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) on Sunday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review its new notes apportioned ratio policy. It also asked CBN to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in monitoring Agent Cash Swap operators and bank officials against irregularities in their activities.

The Central Bank Direc- tors and Bankers committee on Wednesday issued a communiqué that the new Naira notes allocated to banks shall be apportioned in the ratio 40:30:30 for Agent Cash Swaps, Over-the-Counter and ATMs respectively. But HEDA Chairman, Olarenwaju Suraju, in a statement opined that it is imperative for the apex bank to review the policy to address different circumstances, ensure the sufficient release of cash into the system, and further take instant action on Agent Cash Swap operators’ activities.

 

