Naira Scarcity: JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration to Feb 22

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by one week, starting from February 15. A statement by the Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, yesterday explained that the sale of ePINs would now end on February 20, while the UTME registration would end two days later. According to him, the extension was to allow the candidates finding it difficult to purchase their ePINs electronically or obtain physical cash to do so to enable them to sit for the examination.

JAMB said: “Recall that in line with the Board’s 2023 Schedule of Activities, as earlier released, the closing date for the sale of both the ePINs and the 2023 UTME application documents was slated for February 14. “At the close of the sale of ePINs on February 14, 1,527,068 candidates had successfully registered for the 2023 UTME inclusive of the 168,748, who indicated their interest to take the Mock-UTME. “It should also be noted that the Board, based on its projections, had expanded its capacity to register up to 100,000 candidates per day.

With this, it was possible to register all desiring candidates within a few days. However, less than fifty thousand candidates were turning up for registration which is less than the installed registration capacity. Surprisingly, in the last two days before the closing date, the pace picked up remarkably with over a hundred thousand candidates registering on a daily basis. “Furthermore, the Board, as a responsive and proactive agency, took cognisance of the reports from across the country indicating some difficulties being faced by many Nigerians in using their electronic channels to purchase the ePINs or obtain cash readily within the stipulated period. It has, as a consequence, granted this extension to ensure that all candidates who desire to register for the 2023 UTME are given the opportunity to do so especially when the extant challenges are not of their own making.”

 

