Naira Scarcity: JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration to Feb. 22

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended its registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise by one week, starting from Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

A statement signed by JAMB’S Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the sale of ePINs would now end on Monday, February 20, 2023, while the UTME registration would end on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

According to him, the extension was to allow candidates who were finding it difficult to purchase their ePINs electronically or obtain physical cash, to enable them to sit for the examination.

The statement partly reads: “Recall that in line with the Board’s 2023 Schedule of Activities, as earlier released, the closing date for the sale of both the ePINs and the 2023 UTME application documents was slated for Tuesday, 14th February, 2023.

“At the close of the sale of ePINs on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, 1,527,068 candidates had successfully registered for the 2023 UTME exercise inclusive of the 168,748, who indicated their interest to take the Mock-UTME.”

