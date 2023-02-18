Naira Scarcity: Lagos CP warns mischief makers, says violators risk prosecution

The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, has assured residents and visitors that his command would leave no stone unturned to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state. The CP gave this assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of Mile 12 and other areas of the state where there was unrest earlier today. (Yesterday) Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin stated these in a statement, saying Owohunwa has equally warned mischief makers to desist from fomenting trouble as anyone found wanting would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law. The police boss said the warning has become necessary following attempts by some miscreants to take advantage of the CBN cash policy to unleash violence in some parts of the State.

All law-abiding Lagosians are encouraged to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation as the Command has resorted normalcy and ensured optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing their continued safety and security. In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police deeply appreciates the good people of Lagos State for always providing prompt and adequate information to the Police. He encourages more of this as he observes that this partnership and trust have helped the Command in no small measure to curb crime and criminality in the state, and in promptly stabilizing the Lagos State security space.

