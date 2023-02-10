News Top Stories

Naira scarcity may affect military operations – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, has said the issues surrounding the implementation of the redesigned naira notes may affect military operations if not properly handled. He also advised the House of Representatives to look for ways to resolve the crisis arising from the scarcity of the new naira notes even as intimated that he was also looking for a way to assist the House in tackling the crisis. Babagana stated this yesterday in Abuja, at a meeting with the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the Fiscal Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The meeting was held behind closed doors. The NSA was represented by Rear Admiral Abubakar A. Mustapha, a director in his office. At the meeting, he told the committee that: “Because of the sensitivity of some of the information that will come bordering on security, there are things you cannot say in the media. “But that being said, globally, military operations even in the first world countries, such policies if not well thought out will affect some certain things because some of our soldiers are deployed in places where they cannot actually access digital means of paying whatever daily subsistence.

“One of the main issues that the NSA has been talking about is that this committee sits down and articulates better ways of addressing these issues and he has directed a committee in his office, which I am part of to write out his position to assist the committee to meet its mandate. On a more detailed level, I will be able to talk to the committee when the press leave.” In his welcome address, Chairman of the committee, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the cash policy was unpopular and had subjected Nigerians to untold hardships, adding that it was a threat to the general elections.

He said: “For the record, this is a continuation of our duties and obligations as an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives in the specified matter of redesigned naira notes and swap policy of the Federal Government. “I believe members would recall that on the last day of our sitting before we went for break, on the submission of our report, the House through the Speaker gave this committee an extended mandate to continue to follow up this matter so as to see to the implementation of this very important policy effective.”

 

Our Reporters

