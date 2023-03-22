Naira Scarcity: NLC Begins Nationwide Strike Wednesday

Following the expiration of the 7 days ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to address the cash and fuel scarcity crisis in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed its branches nationwide to begin mobilisation of members to embark on a nationwide strike next week Wednesday.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who briefed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that mobilisation would start on Friday while the total shutdown of economic activities across the nation would commence on Wednesday.

Ajaero explained that the strike had become necessary given the failure of the government to address the harsh conditions and sufferings Nigerians and workers have been subjected to as a result of its policies.

He said: “Last week at the end of our CWC meeting, we gave a one-week ultimatum for the federal government to address immediately, among other issues, the issue of cash crunch that was caused by the policy. As of this morning when the CWC met again to review the situation, we discovered that not much, improvement has been made.

“The situation is still almost the same. People are still buying our currency with our currencies. People can no longer can still not assess the currency and the government seems to be very adamant about this. No moves have been made to reduce the suffering of Nigerians.

“Consequently, the CWC-in-session resolved to go into the process of actualizing the one-week notice.

“From Friday, there will be mobilisation of all state councils through a NEC meeting. All unions have already been directed to mobilise all their organs and their branches. By Wednesday, next week, all Central Bank of Nigeria offices nationwide will be picketed.

“All central banks from the CBN headquarters will be shut till further notice. Workers are directed to stay at home and join in the picketing exercise.

“We call on Nigerians to understand the circumstances we’re operating in. People will be telling you about the political situation. The political situation is self-inflicted and the economic situation is worst than the political situation because people cannot eat.

“Workers can no longer go to the office and nothing is happening. So we have been pushed to the wall having given one week and we thought they could address the situation which is not addressed.

“We have decided to take our destiny into our hands. So, comrades, the mobilisation commences immediately and when we talk of action from Wednesday, it’s total. Until further notice.”

Like this: Like Loading...