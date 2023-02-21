Metro & Crime

Naira Scarcity: Police arrest 30 as protesters raze 3 banks

…invade Ogun LG secretariat, cart away mace

 

No fewer than 30 persons were yesterday arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command over the violent protest that broke out in Sagamu area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to our correspondent. Angry youths protesting the scar-city of the new naira notes had attacked and set ablaze three commercial banks in the area. The protesters also invaded the Sagamu Local Government secretariat and carted away the mace of the council’s legislative house. New Telegraph gathered that, the irate youths burnt down branches of three commercial banks located at Ijoku area of Sagamu and also vandalised the secretariat of the LGA. The youths went on the ram-  page yesterday morning, following their inability to withdraw cash as many banks in the town did not open for business. It was gathered that, the protest which began in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi later spread to other parts of the town. The protesters also barricaded the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and others, preventing human and vehicular movements. The LGA Chairman, Afolabi Odulate confirmed the attack on the council to our correspondent in a telephone interview. Odulate said, “Yes, they (protesters) did invade the secretariat. No one was attacked. We had moved workers away before they arrived here. They stole the mace.” He, however, said normalcy had returned as police and soldiers have taken over the community. The PPRO said, “The riots have been brought under control in the greater parts of Sagamu, including the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode Express Road.

 

