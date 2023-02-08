Naira Scarcity Protest: Abiodun urges peace, meets traditional rulers

Following the protest that rocked Abeokuta, Ogun State, over the cash crunch in the country yesterday, Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on the protesters to discontinue their protest and allow the outcome of his engagement with the Bankers Forum and the Central Bank (CBN) to yield fruits. The governor expressed displeasure over the protest, saying that it was disheartening to see bank buildings being vandalised and people resorting to violence to register their displeasure. Abiodun, who made this known during a statutory meeting of the council of traditional rulers held in Abeokuta, said the Central Bank of Nigeria is doing its best to arrest the situation. The governor said the matter was being discussed at the highest level with President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in an effort to resolve the crisis. The governor recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors met with President Buhari, pleading that the old naira notes be allowed to run as legal r along with the redesigned currency, pending the resolution of the crisis.
Related Articles
A Company like a Family- Family First Life USA
The first thing when a person thinks of wheno he starts his adult life is, how to make saving for himself, his loved ones, his family and about all his dear ones, because we all know how unsure life is. We take measures to how we can do everything that gives them a comfortable […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Zulum assures of continuous support to widows, orphans of fallen heroes
The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has assured of his administration’s continued support to the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes that laid their lives for the unity of the country. The governor gave the assurance yesterday when he launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal Week at the Government House […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Motorists block Abakaliki/Enugu highway over alleged police extortion
Motorists yesterday blocked the boundary axis of Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway to protest alleged extortion and intimidation by police operatives from Enugu State Police Command at a checkpoint in the area. The blockade frustrated the movement of many commuters travelling from Abakaliki to Enugu as the protesting drivers insisted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State must […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)