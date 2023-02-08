Naira Scarcity Protest: Abiodun urges peace, meets traditional rulers

Following the protest that rocked Abeokuta, Ogun State, over the cash crunch in the country yesterday, Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on the protesters to discontinue their protest and allow the outcome of his engagement with the Bankers Forum and the Central Bank (CBN) to yield fruits. The governor expressed displeasure over the protest, saying that it was disheartening to see bank buildings being vandalised and people resorting to violence to register their displeasure. Abiodun, who made this known during a statutory meeting of the council of traditional rulers held in Abeokuta, said the Central Bank of Nigeria is doing its best to arrest the situation. The governor said the matter was being discussed at the highest level with President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in an effort to resolve the crisis. The governor recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors met with President Buhari, pleading that the old naira notes be allowed to run as legal r along with the redesigned currency, pending the resolution of the crisis.

