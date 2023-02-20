Naira scarcity riots sponsored by politicians hoarding cash – Adebutu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11 Ogun State governorship poll Ladi Adebutu has claimed that the riots in parts of the country resulting from the naira scarcity were masterminded by the politicians who have hoarded cash.

Adebutu made the allegation at a programme organised by the Lado Muslims Affairs Forum at the party secretariat in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He said: “Don’t join any protest. Those behind protests are those that have billions of naira stored at home.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said more than N1 trillion of the old notes are still in circulation.

Who are those in possession of that one trillion naira? Is it in the hands of farmers or market women? “Who are the custodians of the one trillion that has not returned to the banking system?

They are the people who have stolen money from the local governments, states and from the Federal Government. Those are the people in the possession of this one trillion plus that has not been returned to the banking system.”

