News

Naira scarcity riots sponsored by politicians hoarding cash – Adebutu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11 Ogun State governorship poll Ladi  Adebutu has claimed that the riots in parts of the country resulting from the naira scarcity were masterminded by the politicians who have hoarded cash.

 

Adebutu made the allegation at a programme organised by the Lado Muslims Affairs Forum at the party secretariat in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He said: “Don’t join any protest. Those behind protests are those that have billions of naira stored at home.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said more than N1 trillion  of the old notes are still in circulation.

Who are those in possession of that one trillion naira? Is it in the hands of farmers or market women? “Who are the custodians of the one trillion that has not returned to the banking system?

They are the people who have stolen money from the local governments, states and from the Federal Government. Those are the people in the possession of this one trillion plus that has not been returned to the banking system.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court orders N10m monthly salary for CJN, N9m for S’Court Justices

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to put machinery in place for the immediate review of the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers in Nigeria. Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, who issued the order, held that the current salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country are not only […]
News

2023: Aregbesola’s loyalists agree to work with Osun APC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A faction of Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Interior Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, Osun Progressives (TOP), has agreed to work with the party towards rebuilding Osun APC. The APC was factionalised, with one loyal to the immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the other to ex-Governor Aregbesola before the July […]
News

Dapo Abiodun, Alake, Gani Adams, others for S’West security parley

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are topping the list of prominent guests expected at the South-West Security Stakeholders’ conference on August 19. The conference, organised by the South-West Security Stakeholders’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica