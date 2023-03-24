Naira Scarcity: Troops recovered over N6m from terrorists in 2 weeks –DHQ

…says 105 assorted firearms seized

Amidst the cash crisis in the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the recovery of N6, 479, 310 from suspected criminal elements in parts of the country, during operations that lasted between 9th and 23rd March. Also during the period under review, the military said fighting forces, in collaboration with sister security agencies, recovered no fewer than 105 firearms, including AK 47 rifles, pistols, pump action, as well as dane guns.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said troops’ relentless offensives against enemies of state across the theatres of operation, have continued to record appreciable gains. According to the senior officer, the surrender of 1, 506 terrorist elements and their family members to troops in the North East, further accentuates the potency of the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations. “Equally, on 12 March 2023, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted a vehicle and arrested 6 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist logistics suppliers at Kalari Abdul village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.”

