Naira Scarcity: Troops recovered over N6m from terrorists in 2 weeks –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…says 105 assorted firearms seized

Amidst the cash crisis in the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the recovery of N6, 479, 310 from suspected criminal elements in parts of the country, during operations that lasted between 9th and 23rd March. Also during the period under review, the military said fighting forces, in collaboration with sister security agencies, recovered no fewer than 105 firearms, including AK 47 rifles, pistols, pump action, as well as dane guns.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said troops’ relentless offensives against enemies of state across the theatres of operation, have continued to record appreciable gains. According to the senior officer, the surrender of 1, 506 terrorist elements and their family members to troops in the North East, further accentuates the potency of the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations. “Equally, on 12 March 2023, troops while on fighting patrol intercepted a vehicle and arrested 6 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist logistics suppliers at Kalari Abdul village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.”

Insecurity: Ndigbo still behaving like war captives, says Chekwas Okorie

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party UPP Chief Chekwas Okorie has blamed the lack of ability to check mate the rising insecurity in the South East on the Civil War noting that Ndigbo and its leaders are still behaving like war captives. Okorie, who spoke to reporters in Awka, Anambra state capital yesterday, […]
Delta: Police confirm death of missing man

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police in Delta on Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Gideon Akwaran, a staff of College of Education, Agbor, who was recently reported missing. Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who made the confirmation to newsmen in Asaba, said that Akwaran’s lifeless body was found in Agbor on Monday by passers-by. The […]
Suhit Amin on the Significance of Constant Practice for Achieving Perfection

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Learning is a lifelong activity. People generally learn something new every day, even if they don’t realize it. For a student at the prestigious University of St. Andrews, there is a difference between learning and practicing what you learn. When it comes to business owners, they need to to practice their skill set every day. […]

