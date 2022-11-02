Naira Slide: EFCC operatives raid BDC locations

Indications emerged last night, that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may have arrested some Bureaux de Change operators, after raiding their location within the Sheraton Hotels general area at Zone 4, Abuja. A security source, who disclosed this to New Telegraph, said the raid operation may not be unconnected to the sliding value of Naira to the dollar, as well as scarcity of the foreign currency. This newspaper reports that development came barely a week after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced plans to redesign the naira. “We carried out a raid operation on Bureaux De Change/parallel market at zone 4 today, and I can tell you that some arrests were made.

“They will tell authorities what is responsible for the disturbing slide of the naira, in relation to the dollar, and foreign currency’s scarcity”, the source spoke in confidence. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comment, as his phone number was unreachable, as at the time of filing this report.

