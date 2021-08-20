Business

Naira slides further to N520/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The naira weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N520/$1 compared with N517 per dollar on Wednesday, according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos).

Following its plunge to a record low of N525/$1 on July 28 in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s announcement that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, naira had recovered to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market. But the local currency eased to N515/$1 last week Wednesday and further fell to N517 per dollar two days ago as a result of rising demand for dollars at that segment of the forex market.

In announcing the apex bank’s stoppage of forex sales to BDCs over what he said was their illegal activities, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had disclosed that in addition to redirecting its weekly forex sales to BDCs to deposit money banks (DMBs), the regulator would increase dollar allocations to the lenders to ensure that they meet all legitimate forex demands of their customers. However, a forex dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that while the banks had sufficient forex to meet legitimate demands, the large number of Nigerians seeking dollars outside the banking system, was pushing up forex demand at the parallel market, thereby weakening the naira at that segment of the forex market.

He said: “The CBN requires that for banks to sell forex to members of the public who need BTA, PTA , school fees and so on, such people, for instance, must produce documents like visa and a return ticket. There are many people who want to buy dollars, but for whatever reason, cannot produce any of the required documents. So they will try to buy dollars at the parallel market.”

According to the forex dealer, a surge in dollar demand from importers placing their Christmas orders is putting pressure on the naira at the parallel market. Data obtained from FMDQ, however, shows that at N411.67/$1, the naira closed stronger at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, compared with N411.75 per dollar, on Wednesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ethiopia receives two bids for two telecoms operating licences

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Ethiopia’s finance ministry said on Monday it had received two bids, from South Africa’s MTN and a consortium including Kenya’s Safaricom, for new telecoms operating licences. The announcement is the latest step in the Horn of Africa nation’s efforts to liberalise its economy. The country of 110 million people has one of the world’s […]
Business

Int’l traffic deficit raises clamour for national airline

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The call for a national carrier, particularly for Nigeria, is reverberating, following traffic deficit by African airlines, both within West African region and the continent at large.   Consequently, Nigeria is at the verge of floating a new national airline as the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the new airline would begin […]
Business

Guinness appoints chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Guinness Nigeria Plc has appointed Omobola Johnson, a former minister of communication and technology as chairman of its board of directors.   Johnson replaced Babatunde Savage who retires on June 30. She has been a non-executive director of the company since January 2016.   She obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University of […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica