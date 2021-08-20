Naira slides further to N520/$1 at parallel market

The naira weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N520/$1 compared with N517 per dollar on Wednesday, according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos).

Following its plunge to a record low of N525/$1 on July 28 in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s announcement that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, naira had recovered to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market. But the local currency eased to N515/$1 last week Wednesday and further fell to N517 per dollar two days ago as a result of rising demand for dollars at that segment of the forex market.

In announcing the apex bank’s stoppage of forex sales to BDCs over what he said was their illegal activities, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had disclosed that in addition to redirecting its weekly forex sales to BDCs to deposit money banks (DMBs), the regulator would increase dollar allocations to the lenders to ensure that they meet all legitimate forex demands of their customers. However, a forex dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that while the banks had sufficient forex to meet legitimate demands, the large number of Nigerians seeking dollars outside the banking system, was pushing up forex demand at the parallel market, thereby weakening the naira at that segment of the forex market.

He said: “The CBN requires that for banks to sell forex to members of the public who need BTA, PTA , school fees and so on, such people, for instance, must produce documents like visa and a return ticket. There are many people who want to buy dollars, but for whatever reason, cannot produce any of the required documents. So they will try to buy dollars at the parallel market.”

According to the forex dealer, a surge in dollar demand from importers placing their Christmas orders is putting pressure on the naira at the parallel market. Data obtained from FMDQ, however, shows that at N411.67/$1, the naira closed stronger at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, compared with N411.75 per dollar, on Wednesday.

