Business

Naira slides to N410.25/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on Naira slides to N410.25/$1 at I&E window

The naira weakened at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on Friday closing at  N410.25 per dollar compared with N408.67/$1 on Thursday, data obtained from the FMDQ website shows.

 

In recent weeks, the naira has been weakening against the dollar at the I&E window, dropping to a record low of N410 per dollar in that segment of the forex market compared with N394/$1 in December.

 

However, on December 31, last year, the naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window triggering speculation that the CBN had devalued the local currency. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank will pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. In a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year.

The analysts said that although they expected a combi-  nation of higher oil revenue, multilateral loans and Eurobond sales should underpin reserves this year and allow the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contain naira exchange-rate depreciation, the forecast for average I&E/ NAFEX rate is N419 per USD at end-2021.

The naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil( the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings).

According to data obtained from abokifx.com, the naira traded weaker against the dollar on the parallel market on Friday, closing at N482/$1 compared with N480 per dollar on the previous day.

 

A recent Bloomberg survey showed that investors and analysts expect that the CBN will probably devalue the naira by as much as 10per cent this year. Specifically, Bloomberg reported that of the 17 survey participants, eight forecast a devaluation of between five per cent and 10 per cent this year.

 

Five saw a devaluation of more than 10 per cent and the remaining four predicted a markdown of as much as five per cent. The median of analysts’ estimates project the naira at 426.5 per dollar by the end of 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Salim, others tasked to build strong institutions in Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government agencies have been tasked to build strong institutional frameworks aimed at promoting rapid economic growth.   The charge is coming on the heels of the present administration’s efforts to promote a conducive environment to the business community […]
Business

ICT: Finding its bearing amidst pandemic

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Shaped largely by the Coronavirus pandemic, the ICT sector in the second quarter witnessed some landmark events despite the lockdown. The period also revealed the reality of current telecommunications infrastructure as networks struggled with the pressure of increased traffic. SAMSON AKINTARO reports More than ever before, the second quarter witnessed the recognition of ICT as […]
Business

Restrictions slow Africa’s aviation rebound

Posted on Author Wole Shadare writes

    The damage to air travel from COVID-19 extends into the long-term as African air travel is severely impacted with a slow rebound of the continent’s airlines, Wole Shadare writes   Slow measures The commercial aviation industry rebound from COVID-19 is underway, with the number of airline flights starting to gradually increase, but widespread […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica