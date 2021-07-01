Naira slides to N503/$1 at parallel market

The naira extended its decline at the parallel market yesterday, as it exchanged to the dollar for N503/$1 compared with N502 per dollar on Tuesday, according to abokifx.com. However, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s and FMDQ’s websites shows that there was not much change in the value of naira as the official exchange rate- stood at N410.16 per dollar and N411.50/$1, respectively. New Telegraph reports that in the wake of the CBN’s adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- NAFEX- rate as the official exchange rate in late May, the naira plunged to N502/$1 at the parallel market on June 7.
ATCON to hold AGM, elect new executives
The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) where it will also elect new executives. The AGM, which was earlier scheduled to hold in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a statement from the associations Executive Secretary, Mr. Ajibola Olude, […]
UBA introduces new naira credit card
P an African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has introduced a new UBA Naira Credit Card, a move, which the lender said was in fulfilment of its promise to customers to ease their accessibility to funds and improve the overall standard of living. According to the lender, “with the new […]
Court strikes out suit against Aiteo by surveillance contractors
A Bayelsa State High Court on Thursday struck out 12 suits on alleged breach of contract filed by surveillance contractors engaged at the Nembe Creek oilfields in Bayelsa by Aiteo Eastern Exploration Limited. The surveillance contractors, who are members of the oil firm’s host communities at Opu-Nembe, had dragged the company to Nembe High Court […]
