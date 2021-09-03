Naira slides to N530/$1 at parallel market

The naira extended its losses against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N530/$1 compared with N528 per dollar on Wednesday, according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos). The naira also fell against the Pound Sterling and the Euro yesterday closing at N720/£ and N620/$ respectively compared with N717/£ and N616/$ on Wednesday, according to abokiFX.com. The local currency had dropped to a record low of N527/$1 at the parallel market on Monday, but appreciated to N526 per dollar on Tuesday.

It, however, resumed its decline on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low of N528 per dollar. Data obtained from FMDQ also shows that at N411.67/$1, the naira closed weaker at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday compared with N411.50 per dollar on Wednesday. Following its sharp drop to record low of N525/$1 on July 28 in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on July 27 that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, the naira had recovered to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market.

However, the naira started to weaken a fortnight ago, easing to N524/$1 last Friday at the parallel market. A forex dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the naira’s decline at the parallel market to a surge in forex demand in that segment of the forex market. He said: “Having removed the BDCs form the process, the CBN directed banks to sell forex to members of the public who need BTA, PTA , school fees and so on.

