Naira stabilises at N475/$1 on parallel market

Contrary to speculation in some quarters that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent adjustment of the official exchange rate of the naira to N380 per dollar from N361/$1 would lead to a further weakening of the local currency across all segments of the forex market, it appears to have been strengthened by the apex bank’s move. Since the beginning of the week, the naira has remained stable against the dollar at N475/$1 on the parallel market. Yesterday, it closed at N386 per dollar compared with an earlier rate of N386.25/$1 on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window. The CBN had last Friday adjusted the official exchange rate at which it sells the naira to the dollar on its website to N380/$1 from the N361 per dollar that the website had reflected since March 20, this year. Analysts had been expecting the regulator to take the step since July 3, when it adjusted the rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS). Similarly, on July 7, the regulator adjusted the exchange rate at the I&E window, also known as NAFEX, according to data on FMDQ website, by 5.54 per cent to N381 per dollar from N361/$, sparking speculations that it was set to officially unify the exchange rates. In the wake of acute forex scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), the naira has come under pressure on the parallel market and the I&E window. The CBN had in April this year given assurances to both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it was committed to unifying the nation’s multiple exchange rates as part of measures to improve the transparency of its currency-management

