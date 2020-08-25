Business

Naira stabilises at N477/$1 on parallel market

Despite lingering scarcity of foreign exchange in the system, the naira appears to have stabilised at N477 per dollar on the parallel market, New Telegraph findings show.

 

The local currency last Tuesday depreciated to N480/$1 on the parallel market due to acute scarcity of forex. The foreign-currency shortage had worsened in recent weeks leading to lenders not honouring card payments, foreign investors having difficulty getting their money out and manufacturers being unable to import vital raw materials.

 

However, since it strengthened to N477 per dollar on the parallel market last Wednesday, it has remained stable at that rate.

 

According to analysts at Coronation Research, the naira’s decline on the parallel market was halted due to an “unusually low” demand for forex , which allowed dollar supply to match demand in that segment of the forex market.

 

The analyst noted that although there is a higher proportion of demand for dollars on the parallel market currently, compared with three years ago, the quantity of forex inflow into that market appears to have been adequate for the unusually low” demand for forex, thereby stemming the naira’s decline.

 

They pointed out that contrary to expectations that the significant absence of dollar supply by the CBN to the NAFEX market in recent times would push demand to the parallel market, thereby driving down the price of the naira, the local currency has only suffered marginal depre- ciation. The analysts stated:

 

“Three weeks ago we wrote about the mystery of the parallel exchange rate. Why had the parallel rate not diverged more from the NAFEX rate(also known as the I&E window and the interbank rate)? “In the absence of significant supply of US dollars from the CBN to the NAFEX market(which was designed in any case to be autonomous and not require CBN support) NAFEX turnover fell in mid-March and remains low.

 

So we would expect demand for US dollars to hit the parallel market, driving down the price of the naira. It has, indeed, but not very much.

 

“The mystery can probably be explained this way: demand for US dollars is unusually low; the parallel market is meeting a higher proportion of US dollars than it did in 2017.”

 

The naira has also shown some stability on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window where it has been closing at about N386- N386.38 per dollar in recent days

