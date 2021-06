After its free fall for most of last week, the local currency was stable at both the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window and the parallel market yesterday.

According to FMDQ, naira closed at N412 per dollar at the I&E window and also remained stable at N495/$1 on the parallel market.

Analysts have attributed naira’s recent volatility to speculation triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent adoption of the I&E rate as the official exchange rate.

