Naira stable as CBN resumes forex sales to BDCs

The naira closed stable against the dollar at N440/$1 on the parallel market yesterday as the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) resumed forex sales to Bureaux De Change (BDC).

However, traders said the local currency initially weakened to N445 per dollar due to delays experienced by some BDCs in accessing dollars from the apex bank.

According to a BDC operator, the naira strengthened late yesterday when most BDCs were able to purchase dollars.

The local currency, which has been under pressure on the parallel market since the beginning of the year, due to foreign exchange scarcity occasioned by the slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), rebounded last Tuesday, following an announcement by the apex bank that it would resume the sale of dollars to BDCs on September 7.

The CBN had in March suspended its weekly sale of forex to the BDCs due to the suspension of international flights and other coronavirus containment measures announced by the Federal Government.

From N477 per dollar where it had stabilised for over a week, the naira last Monday rose to N465/$1 as currency speculators dumped dollars for fear of losing money when the BDCs return to the market.

By last Friday, the naira had strengthened to N440 per dollar. A forex dealer, who did not want to be named, told New Telegraph that there was a lot uncertainty among dealers about whether the CBN will be able to meet the demand for forex especially given that the resumption of international flights is expected to lead to an uptick in economic activity which will push up demand for forex.

