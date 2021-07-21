Naira strengthens at parallel market

Naira gained against the dollar at the parallel market, yesterday, closing at N503 per dollar, compared with N506/$1 last Friday, according to data compiled by abokifx.com. New Telegraph reports that in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window – NAFEX – rate as the official exchange rate on May 24, naira started losing value against dollar at the parallel market, plunging to N502/$1 on June 7.

It further fell to N505 per dollar on June 15 and seemed to have stabilised at a range of N505-506 per dollar until yesterday. Traders attributed the local currency’s appreciation to the public holidays (Tuesday and Wednesday) declared by the Federal Government, which reduced demand for dollars.

A sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), coupled with a COVID-19-induced exit of foreign portfolio investors, has negatively impacted the country’s external reserves, thus making it difficult for CBN to meet rising dollar demand. With naira under pressure, CBN had been trying to unify the exchange rates and boost dollar supply through direct interventions. The apex bank has also taken several actions to increase its foreign earnings and improve liquidity across the FX windows.

For instance, on November 30, 2020, CBN directed all international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (dollars) as against the erstwhile naira payment. Similarly, in a bid to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the external reserves, CBN, in early March, introduced a “Naira for Dollar scheme,” under which recipients of diaspora remittances will be paid N5 for every $1 received.

