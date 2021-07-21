Business

Naira strengthens at parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Naira gained against the dollar at the parallel market, yesterday, closing at N503 per dollar, compared with N506/$1 last Friday, according to data compiled by abokifx.com. New Telegraph reports that in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window – NAFEX – rate as the official exchange rate on May 24, naira started losing value against dollar at the parallel market, plunging to N502/$1 on June 7.

It further fell to N505 per dollar on June 15 and seemed to have stabilised at a range of N505-506 per dollar until yesterday. Traders attributed the local currency’s appreciation to the public holidays (Tuesday and Wednesday) declared by the Federal Government, which reduced demand for dollars.

A sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), coupled with a COVID-19-induced exit of foreign portfolio investors, has negatively impacted the country’s external reserves, thus making it difficult for CBN to meet rising dollar demand. With naira under pressure, CBN had been trying to unify the exchange rates and boost dollar supply through direct interventions. The apex bank has also taken several actions to increase its foreign earnings and improve liquidity across the FX windows.

For instance, on November 30, 2020, CBN directed all international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (dollars) as against the erstwhile naira payment. Similarly, in a bid to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the external reserves, CBN, in early March, introduced a “Naira for Dollar scheme,” under which recipients of diaspora remittances will be paid N5 for every $1 received.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: HoldCo structure’ll boost GTB, others’ income

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The ongoing adoption of the holding company (Holdco) structure by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and two other banks will eventually have a positive impact on their non-interest income growth, analysts at Vetiva Capital Management Limited have said. The analysts stated this in a recent report in which they assessed what the macroeconomic environment portends for […]
Business

Unemployment: NUFBTE president cautions FG over technology influx

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

…says NLC’ll act appropriately on price hike The National President of National Union of Food Beverage & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Comrade Lateef Oyelekan, has called on the Federal Government to be wary of modern technology that has the capacity to deepen unemployment in the country. Oyelekan, who disclosed this in Lagos, also faulted reports of […]
Business

Optimising gas for national development

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF reports

Nigeria has intensified moves to deepen gas investment and boost revenue from the commodity following the many challenges facing global oil industry with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spearheading the task. ADEOLA YUSUF reports   President Muhammadu Buhari, it was, who in December 2019, first declared the year 2020 as the year of gas. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica