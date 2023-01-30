News

Naira Swap: APC PCC, CNPP hail Buhari, CBN on extension

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) respectively for extending the date of old naira note with the new one. The extension was announced on Sunday.

The CBN had given January 31 as the deadline for the swap before the extension was announced yesterday. Also commending President Buhari and CBN for the extension, PCC said: “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones. “We welcome the 10 days extension of deadline and the additional seven days of grace. “This window will enable Nigerians especially those in ruraland remoteareastohave more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed. On their own part, the Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement urged the apex bank to ensure that commercial banks do not hoard the new notes again, calling on allsecurityagenciestoimmediately swing into action, “as a matter of patriotic duties to ensure that the new notes do not find their way into bullion vans belonging to some politicians and their allies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, Amaechi, Ganduje, others absent

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo and Lawrence Olaoye

…as Buhari unveils Tinubu’s campaign policy Prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were absent on Friday at the unveiling of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party and its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s Action Plan at the Presidential Villa. Those absent at the well-attended event include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, one […]
News Top Stories

Strike: Electricity workers adamant despite FG’s plea, picket TCN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Muyiwa Johnson

Members of the National Union of Electricity Employees on Tuesday picketed the head office of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Abuja. The workers carried placards with different inscriptions and sang songs deploring alleged unfair treatment meted to their members. They also warned of going ahead with their planned strike tomorrow (Wednesday). NUEE had […]
News Top Stories

Buhari makes u-turn, restores oil blocks to NNPC, Addax

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to retract the letter of revocation of four oil blocks earlier given to Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China. The President also approved the restoration of all the OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 earlier revoked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica