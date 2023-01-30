Naira Swap: APC PCC, CNPP hail Buhari, CBN on extension

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) respectively for extending the date of old naira note with the new one. The extension was announced on Sunday.

The CBN had given January 31 as the deadline for the swap before the extension was announced yesterday. Also commending President Buhari and CBN for the extension, PCC said: “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones. “We welcome the 10 days extension of deadline and the additional seven days of grace. “This window will enable Nigerians especially those in ruraland remoteareastohave more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed. On their own part, the Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement urged the apex bank to ensure that commercial banks do not hoard the new notes again, calling on allsecurityagenciestoimmediately swing into action, “as a matter of patriotic duties to ensure that the new notes do not find their way into bullion vans belonging to some politicians and their allies.”

