Naira swap crisis: Confusion, pain, relief after Buhari’s intervention

Customs demand for ‘settlement’ in cash

…CBN, S’Court’s counter orders worry Nigerians

As the Naira swap crisis degenerated to street protests and riots in some cities of the country last week, Nigerians have lamented the cash squeeze, saying that the inability to access their monies in the banks, old or new notes, to carry out transactions has made life difficult and hellish. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however, reports that there seems to be no respite in sight for the ongoing economic torture Nigerians are passing through over the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday restated that the old Naira notes ceased to be legal tender on February 10. This came as the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to renew its order extending the time within which the old Naira notes should remain in circulation but adjourned the case brought to it by three state governors to February 22ing

Supreme Court and CBN: Who blinks first?

The Supreme Court had in a ruling on February 8 suspended the CBN’s February 10 deadline to stop the use of old currency notes. The bank had ordered citizens to swap their old N1, 000, N500, and N200 banknotes for a redesigned currency by the deadline. But the apex court, ruling in an ex parte application by three states – Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna – stopped the CBN from banning the old notes, pending the hearing and determination of the case. It had fixed February 15 for hearing. The move to ban the old banknotes had caused confusion among bank customers.

However, when the apex bank heard the case on Wednesday, it refused to renew the order halting the Federal Government CBN’s ban on old Naira notes. The case has now been adjourned to February 22 for continuation.

The court, however, joined the Attorneys General of Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti and Sokoto states as co-plaintiffs.

The Attorneys General of Edo and Bayelsa states were joined as co-respondents.

The court ordered the original plaintiffs and the respondent – the Attorney General of the Federation – to amend the processes already filed to reflect the new parties.

However, some lawyers have argued that the order could not have lapsed since the motion on notice upon which it was premised has not been heard. They therefore argued that the order subsists- a development some Nigerians said has left them more confused as to what is the true position of things as regards to when the old Naira notes will cease to be legal tender.

A Lagos resident, Dele Omotunde, who works in a private firm on the Lagos Island, on Wednesday, lamented over the situation, saying it is difficult going to work or providing the basic needs for his family.

He said: “The new notes you cannot get and your old notes, you have deposited in the banks. What kind of life is this? Do they want all of us to be dropping dead on the street before they will realize that this policy is hurting the ordinary people the most?”

He urged the government to either allow people access their old Naira notes or make the new ones available.

Despite S’Court Order, old Naira notes lose legitimacy

Despite the Supreme Court order last week, the old N200, N500 and N1000 have lost their legitimacy among the Nigerian public to the point that a Federal High Court was rejecting the old notes including state and Federal Government agencies.

Our correspondent, who visited the Federal High Court, Lagos on Wednesday, reports that lawyers and litigants were prevented from fil

22ing court processes, as officials insisted that they would only accept new naira notes.

Consequently, many lawyers and litigants were turned back by court officials at the registry, saying the banks no longer accept the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender.

At the Lagos High Court, some account officers at the registry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sunday Telegraph that their attempts to deposit old notes they had earlier collected into the government account were rejected by banks. He advised lawyers, who did not have new naira notes to take advantage of e-Filing, which he said could be done from the comfort of their chambers, homes or anywhere.

The officials further said the only currency acceptable for filing of court processes in the Lagos Judiciary Registry was the new naira notes recently introduced by the CBN.

A lawyer at the Lagos High Court, who did not want his name mentioned, said he was at the court registry at Osborne Division, Ikoyi, to file processes but was turned back because he had only old naira notes.

Some of the banks as early as Monday stopped collecting old notes and most of them subsequently shut their doors against their customers as sources said that they did not have the new notes to give to customers.

This came as the Central Bank on Tuesday stated that the old Naira notes ceased to be legal tender on February 10.

CBN: New Naira notes not circulating, intercepted

According to a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Mike Obadan, the Naira redesign policy was becoming chaotic due to resistance from some powerful Nigerians opposing it for personal interests.

Speaking on a panel on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Obadan, a professor of economics, stated that the apex bank was not ill-prepared for the currency redesign exercise but some unscrupulous persons were sabotaging the process.

Obadan wondered why the new naira notes appeared to be scarcer the more the CBN pumped new notes into circulation, saying “it seems that snakes are swallowing it.”

He added: “I would like to say that the challenges that Nigerians have seen and the kind of pain people are experiencing are not due to the fact that the central bank is ill-prepared or was not prepared for the implementation. This is not because I am connected in a way to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“If you observe the situation, right from the beginning of implementation, you will find that there has been resistance to the implementation of the policy. There are vested interests that right from day one did not want the policy to be implemented because they perceived that implementation of the policy would hurt their own private interests.

“And so, they have been at war with the Central Bank, sort of, doing everything to thwart the implementation of the policy. The Central Bank of Nigeria has been pushing out new Naira notes, invariably every week. I don’t know how many times it does that to banks…for onward disbursement to various individuals, enterprises and so on.

“Unfortunately, the more the new notes are given out by the Central Bank, the more you hear cries that there are shortages and of the Central Bank not pushing out enough new Naira notes as the monetary authority.”

According to the MPC member, the CBN has the record of all the notes pushed out in recent days and, therefore, would not deliberately ensure that there are shortages within the system.

He stated: “The Central Bank knows the quantity of new notes that it expects to be in circulation in line with its set of objectives. And it’s been working in line with the objectives. They know the notes pushed into circulation. But the new notes appeared to be swallowed by snakes, or something else that tends to make the notes generally unavailable.”

He explained that the expectation was that as the new notes were pushed out by the Central Bank, they would go into circulation and economic agents and actors would use the notes and spread them.

“But you will find that most of the new naira notes are not in circulation,” Obadan said. “They are being hoarded for a purpose, for certain vested interests because more and more notes are being pushed into circulation every week,” he stressed.

Besides, Obadan argued that many Nigerians were already getting used to online payment platforms, which should ease the physical use of the local currency, the reason why there should be no serious shortage of the new naira notes in circulation.

“So, it’s not that the Central Bank had a fault at the beginning in respect of implementation,” he noted.

However, he admitted that, perhaps, the Central Bank could have pushed out the lower denominations, which were less attractive to the counterfeiters.

He said: “The Central Bank is not an enemy of the Nigerian people. It is working in line with its mandate and taking actions and implementing them in line with what will enable them to accomplish the mandate, bearing the Nigerian people in mind.”

Protests, riots in Edo, Rivers, Kwara, others

As there seems to be no respite in sight for Nigerians over the lingering Naira swap crisis, street protests and riots erupted in some states over the scarcity of new Naira notes during the week.

The protests and riots followed frustrations of citizens after banks started rejecting the old naira notes of N200, N500, and N1000 despite the Supreme Court ruling to the contrary.

The wide scale protests erupted in Edo, Delta, Rivers, Kwara, Ondo, and Oyo on Wednesday, February 15.

Online newspaper, The Cable, quoted Tobechukwu Nebeolisa, a protester in Benin city, who said that the new naira notes scarcity affected his travel plans as motorists in parks were no longer accepting old notes or bank transfers.

“This whole new naira redesign is crazy. I’ve not been able to use my bank app or USSD to make transactions either. So, the only option left is to go to the bank,” Nebeolisa said.

“Meanwhile, the only cash they were letting people withdraw was N5,000. Yesterday, they made it N3,000. I went to the bank today and they told me there’s no money. Can you imagine?

“I just left the bank. I was so angry and I got ‘crazy’. I told them I wasn’t leaving till I got transport to leave. Then, the manager came out and gave me N500.”

In Port Harcourt, the River’s capital, Samuel Emmanuel, a resident of the state, said the cash crunch had affected him and his family, adding that he had to rely on mechanics and point of sale (PoS) operators to exchange old notes.

“Right now, there’s traffic around Rumola. The situation is not funny at all,” Emmanuel told TheCable.

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the burning of an ATM gallery in his state as “deeply concerning”.

“The news of the bank’s ATM gallery being set ablaze during a protest in Orhuwhorun Community, Udu Local Government Area is deeply concerning,” he said.

“While I understand the difficulties many of you are going through, I implore all citizens to remain peaceful during these trying times.

“We are fully aware of your concerns and the difficulties you face but we strongly advise against resorting to violence, such as burning down banks that employ our people. Such actions will only exacerbate the problem and could have far-reaching consequences for our nation.”

Anger and frustration over the scarcity of naira have been building since the beginning of February when residents of Oyo State mounted roadblocks and set up bonfires to protest the situation as well as the scarcity of petrol.

Our correspondent at the seaports during the week reported that clearing agents at the nation’s ports alleged that “settlements” to corrupt officers of the Nigeria Customs Service are now being demanded in cash.

The clearing agents, who would not want their names mentioned in the story, alleged that Customs officers were now rejecting bank transfers, and that they were referring to clearing agents to make payment to certain PoS Operators.

The clearing agents lamented that port operations have been hit hardest by the Naira redesign policy and that many banks were not allowing clearing agents into the bank, even to pay for Customs duties.

When our correspondent pointed out that cargoes that are compliant need no Customs settlement, the affected agents disagreed, saying that Customs still collect settlements on cargoes with perfect documentation.

According to them, failure to settle would result in the cargo being delayed.

One of the agents, who is a chieftain of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), said: “The Naira redesign is affecting operations at the port. The Customs are further frustrating us with the illegal money they are collecting. They are now rejecting transfer. They are asking us to go and pay to the PoS operators.

Meanwhile, the PoS operators would also input their charges which is more than 10 per cent of whatever you are paying,” he said.

Buhari orders old N200 notes to circulate for 60 days

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning addressed the nation on the crisis that has trailed the Naira swap exercise and ordered recirculation of the old N200 Naira notes, saying the old N200 notes will circulate side by side the new N200 Naira notes for 60 days.

His words: “To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10, 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.”

He confirmed that the Central Bank will continue to accept old N500 and N1000 even though the deadline it gave for the return of the old notes has elapsed. “In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points.

“Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN.

“Let me assure Nigerians that our administration will continue to assess the implementation with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened. In this regard, the CBN shall ensure that new notes become more available and accessible to our citizens through the banks.

“I wish to once more appeal for your understanding till we overcome this difficult transient phase within the shortest possible time,” President Buhari assured.

