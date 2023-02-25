Naira Swap Implementation Affects Voters’ Turnout In Osun, Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing the Ijesa South Federal Constituency in the green chambers of the National Assembly, Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni has expressed displeasure over the new naira notes swap, describing the timing of its implementation as wrong.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Ward 10, unit 13, Ilesa West local government area, Ayeni who is also a House of Representatives candidate said the new naira policy affected the turnout of the electorate in the area and also disenfranchised many.

He said that the new naira Policy was a good one, but its implementation and time were wrong.

He condemned the pocked of violence in the Ijesa South Federal Constituency alleging that PDP thugs did not allow voters to exercise their civic rights in the area.

“For almost three months now, Atakumosa East is not peaceful.

“They just wanted to frustrate voters but by the grace of God, I’m willing to the election. Security is nothing.

“The PDP will attack you and be the one to raise alarm. They attacked some of our leaders and the police arrested four of them.

“The New naira Policy is not about vote buying, the policy affected many things. Some of the voters can not come out. They don’t have money to move out. If you struggle for two days to get N2,000, you will want to keep it to feed your family.

“The policy has its own advantages but the disadvantages are more. So, the policy is good but it is not at the right time.”

