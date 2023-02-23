Naira Swap: Over N500bn Old Notes Yet To Be Returned To CBN – EFCC Boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday lamented that over N500 billion old Naira notes stashed by politicians are yet to return to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed this while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Bawa said the commission had a lot of information on some of the means politicians were devising to buy votes during elections.

He said, “The only option politicians have now is to buy votes, as BVAS will do a lot of wonders. They want to maximize the numbers they have. That is the intelligence we have and I am happy that all the security agencies are working to make sure the election is successful.

“Some people stashed money for the purpose of the election. Even as of today we still have over N500 billion old naira notes that are yet to be returned to the CBN. And the CBN has printed N500 billion new naira notes which are in circulation.

“We have our own way of getting such Intel and God willing we are going to use it maximally this time around.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...