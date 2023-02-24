Naira Swap Policy: Security Agencies Probe El-Rufai, Oshiomhole’s Treasonable Comments – Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has disclosed that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s treasonable statement would be investigated.

Speaking at the 67th session of the State House briefing in Abuja, Malami said security agencies are doing the needful in assessing the utterances.

He also hinted that the investigation would be premised on the fallout of the assessment in determining further actions such as investigation, persecution and any other actions to be determined by the relevant agencies.

The minister noted that the naira redesign policy was designed to help curb the prominent role money plays during elections.

According to him, it is to endure that “money is not allowed to play a prominent role in affecting the freedom of judgment of Nigerians” at the polls.

He said: “The policy associated with the naira redesign has a lot of advantages, advantages associated with the fight against corruption in terms of bringing about the desired visibility and transparency, advantages associated with sustenance and allowing the freedom of judgment Nigerians to prevail freedom devoid of monetary inducement and intervention is equally part of it.

“This issue of treason is an issue of process, so you cannot rule out the possibility of an investigation, but the responsibility of investigation and doing the needful arriving from the weight and assessment of the implication of the statement and utterances is the responsibility of security agencies.

“I believe they are doing the needful in that respect to determine whether there is a need for further actions, actions associated with investigation, actions associated with persecution and what other measures need to be taken in case it is their conclusion, but there is need for actions to be taken in relating to the utterances made.”

Recall that El-Rufai and Oshiomhole have been the most vocal and strident critics of the Federal Government on the naira redesign policy conceived and implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor had countered the government’s order and declared that all old notes of N200, N500, and N1,000 were still legal tenders in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court decides otherwise.

El-Rufai had said: “For the avoidance of doubt, all the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise.

“I, therefore appeal to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to use the old and new notes side by side without any fear.

“The Kaduna State Government and its agencies shall seal any facility that refuses to accept the old notes as legal tender and prosecute the owners.

“If need be, we shall take further consequential actions according to the law.”

