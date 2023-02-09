Naira Swap Policy: Tinubu hails govs over S’Court ruling

All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed the governors of the 36 states for standing on the side of the Nigerian people over the Central Bank new Naira and cashless policies that have subjected the masses to pains. According to him, the governors especially the APC Governors who instituted the suit against the CBN and Federal Government at the Supreme Court acted well on behalf of the hapless Nigerians who have been made to bear the brunt of Naira redesign policy that has been poorly implemented Followingtheapexcourtruling, Tinubu said the governors have saved the country from a needless politicalandeconomic crises and miseries which have clearly become the unintended consequences of the monetary policy of the apex bank. He said: “I want to salute the courage of our Governors and most especially the Progressives Governors in APC who acted to save our country from avoidable and dangerous political crises and social unrest which the Central Bank policy on new Naira notes has brought on our country.”

