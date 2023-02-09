Naira Swap Policy: Tinubu hails govs over S’Court ruling

All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed the governors of the 36 states for standing on the side of the Nigerian people over the Central Bank new Naira and cashless policies that have subjected the masses to pains. According to him, the governors especially the APC Governors who instituted the suit against the CBN and Federal Government at the Supreme Court acted well on behalf of the hapless Nigerians who have been made to bear the brunt of Naira redesign policy that has been poorly implemented Followingtheapexcourtruling, Tinubu said the governors have saved the country from a needless politicalandeconomic crises and miseries which have clearly become the unintended consequences of the monetary policy of the apex bank. He said: “I want to salute the courage of our Governors and most especially the Progressives Governors in APC who acted to save our country from avoidable and dangerous political crises and social unrest which the Central Bank policy on new Naira notes has brought on our country.”
Related Articles
NEITI moves to recover N69bn, $5.31bn from oil firms
…to increase focus on mining sector The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed plans to adopt workable policies and strategies to ensure the recoverable revenues of N69.51 billion and $5.31 billion still outstanding from oil and gas companies, were recovered. New Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who disclosed this during […]
Constitution review: Kwara, Kogi Yoruba seek merger with South-West
The people of Kwara South Senatorial District, through the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF), has submitted a memorandum to the ninth National Assembly’s Committee on Review of the Nigerian Constitution, with a demand for the merging of the Yoruba of Kwara and Kogi states with their kindred in the South-West region through boundary adjustment. The […]
2023: 102-year-old woman wants to succeed Buhari
The 102-year-old founder of the Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria, Mrs Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has expressed her interest in contesting the 2023 presidency. Ezeanyaeche is also called Living Legend. She stated this during a visit to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), saying she was ready to contest the position if the younger Nigerians are […]
