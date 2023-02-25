Naira swap’ll crumble Nigeria’s productivity like it happened in India in 2016, says Olatunji

The Chief Whip of Osun State House of Assembly, who is also a financial expert, Tunde Olatunji, spoke to AYOBAMI AGBOOLA on the implications of the current naira crunch, calling for urgent review to avoid economic meltdown. Excerpts:

Nigerians are facing serious hardship due to scarcity of naira notes, as a financial expert, what are the implications of this on Nigerian economy? The current naira redesign policy is a good one but the way the Central Bank of Nigeria is going about its implementation will stifle the economy and result in negative economic consequences. Money is the blood that runs economic activities and once you drain the blood, the economy will suffer and Nigerians would bear most of the brunt, hence, you are walking back into the reason you talk about the policy in the first instance. Presently, mopping over N2 trillion from the economy and injecting about N500 billion into the system without transparency will stifle the economy and create unnecessary bottlenecks for the people that want to access money to run their daily activities.

Many residents of the state have been struggling at their various banks day and night without having access to their money; what is the implication of this? Presently, people that ought to be at their various places of work, to be actively productive are now on queues for five to eight hours in banks to get N2,000. This amounts to wasting valuable time doing nothing. At this rate, the nation’s productivity will crumble like it happened in India in 2016 when the economy lost over one million jobs due to demonetisation of their currency. The CBN ought to have learnt from the Indian experience. It has all the necessary statistics available to study and curb the present conundrum the masses are in. In my view, the implementation needs serious review, it is either the Central Bank makes available enough currency for Nigerians’ daily needs or allow the old currency to continue to be a legal tender till it is able to resolve the present crisis. What do you think this policy was set out to achieve? As I have said earlier, the current naira redesign policy is a good one but the way the Central Bank of Nigeria goes about its implementation will stifle the economy and result in negative economic consequences. What important attribute do you think that a Nigerian President should possess? For this nation to move forward, we need a president with an outstanding leadership ability and skill set to deliver good governance. If you take a look at the oath of office contained in the Seventh Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the Nigeria Constitution recognises that a President’s ability is critical to his performance. The term “best of my ability” reflects twice in the President’s oath of office to prove that in leadership and public service delivery, nobody, regardless of his/her good intentions, desires or utterances will perform beyond the best of his ability. What should be the difference in character of past Nigerian leaders and the present generation? When you have a problem the suitability and quality of the solution that you proffer will determine the success or otherwise of the intervention. Any society that is serious about growth and development must give room for leaders with the appropriate solution to the problems confronting it at a particular time. Let’s take a look at history. Winston Churchill was appointed the Prime Minister of United Kingdom in 1940 to replace Prime Minister Chamberlain because the country needed a leader that combines both military and administrative competence to lead Britain to victory during the Second World War. Owing to Churchill’s military background, his ability to inspire citizens, strong will and avowed capacity to manage a country at war, he led his country and people to victory. After the war, Britain knew it was time for economic recovery and rebuilding and the country opted for another leader who could fulfill that purpose, a development which resulted in Churchill’s replacement at the polls in 1945. That is why capacity, track record and creativity are non-negotiable critical assessment factors.

