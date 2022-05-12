Business

Naira tumbles to N595/$ at parallel market as FX demand surges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The naira, on Thursday, depreciated further against the dollar at the parallel section of the foreign exchange market.

Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs), popularly known as ‘abokis’, who spoke in Lagos, quoted the naira at N595 to the dollar at the street market.

The figure represents a depreciation of N6 or 1 per cent compared to the N589 it traded last week.

The street traders put the buying price of the dollar on Thursday at N590 and the selling price at N595, leaving N5 profit margin.

They attributed the decline in the value of the naira to increased demand for the greenback (dollar) mostly by importers.

A parallel market (street/black market) is characterised by noncompliant behaviour with an institutional set of rules.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has often maintained that the parallel market is not the true reflection of the naira.

On the official market side, the local currency depreciated at the investors and exporters window (I&E window) on Wednesday, exchanging at N418.75 to the dollar — a 0.12 per cent depreciation from N418.25 traded on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.70 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.75.

The naira sold N410 to the dollar with a total of $115.78 million traded at the I&E window.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Excise Duty: Starting the year on a wrong footing

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Last week, the Federal Government announced excise duty of N10/liter on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages. Taiwo Hassan reports on the economic implications Several times, the real sector of the economy has always been at the receiving end of government’s policies, be it fiscal and monetary, despite the macroeconomic challenges bedeviling the economy. To make […]
Business

Faulty Customs servers endanger FG’s investment policy

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

TERMINATION Port users seek termination of the Agency’s Internet service provider   Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has said that it would drag Nigeria Customs (NCS) to court over incessant server failure.   It noted that the server failure had grossly jeopardised the Federal Government’s policy on Ease of […]
Business

NAHCO MD tackles ex-NFT boss over severance claims

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has described as false allegations by the Managing Director of its subsidiary, NAHCO Free Trade Zone Limited, Mr. Baba Yusuf, that the firm is indebted to him to the tune of N125.90 million. The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olatokunbo Fagbemi, in a press briefing at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica