Naira: Unbanked Nigerians adamant as banks chase N2.7trn

BVN enrollment stagnant at 56.29m

About a month and a half to the expiration of the January 31 2023 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for members of the public to deposit the extant N200, N500 and N1,000 accounts, as stipulated in the apex bank’s currency redesign circular, the exercise does not appear to be boosting Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollment, findings by New Telegraph show.

This is just as Nigerian lenders are competing to attract up to N2.7 trillion ($6 billion) that’s outside the formal sector, taking advantage of the six-week window citizens have to replace old currency notes, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

According to the report, lenders including Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa have already begun reaching out to existing and potential clients online and in-person to turn in unbanked cash.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in October announced a plan to replace N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from December 15.

The report said that the move to switch the notes may lead to chaos in a country where the majority

branches. In 2016, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to ban highvalue currency led to a prolonged scramble for cash and slowed economic growth. The old banknotes, which amount to 85per cent of the currency in circulation, would cease to be legal tender on January 31, 2023. Access Bank, the biggest lender by assets, is looking to attract as much as 30 per cent of the funds, in part through an expanded network of 200,000 agents to reach rural Nigerians who live far from bank branches. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, announced that the regulator had obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations. Emefiele, who stated that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, said that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023, when the former would cease to be legal tender, adding that depositors must deposit the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes into their bank accounts before the expiration of the deadline. Explaining that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the apex bank, he also said that the currency redesign exercise will accelerate financial inclusion in the country as more people will want to open bank accounts. However, contrary to the expectation in some quarters that the exercise will trigger an increase in the number of new bank accounts as well as BVN registrations, the latest BVN data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that there has not been a significant increase in BVN enrollment numbers between the end of October and December 11, 2022. Specifically, with total BVN enrollment, according to NIBSS, standing at 55.72 million and 56. 29 million as at October 30 and December 11, 2022 respectively, it means that a total number of 570, 976 new BVNs were issued by banks in the country in the review period.

