Naira weakens against dollar at I&E forex window

The naira depreciated against the dollar yesterday at the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market, closing at N411 per dollar compared with N409/$1 on Monday, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Security Exchange. The local currency, however, remained stable at N482 per dollar on the parallel market, according to data from abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos. New Telegraph had reported on Monday that analysts at leading forex broker, AZA, said they expect naira to remain stable against dollar on the parallel market this week due to forex inflows, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Naira 4 dollar” scheme. The analysts said in a report at the weekend that “naira strengthened on the parallel market, trading in the 478/485 to the dollar range vs. 482/486 at the end of last week, while depreciating on the official NAFEX window, from N408.67 to 411 amid accumulated demand for dollars carried over from the long Easter break.
Related Articles
Onyema tasks new brokers on professionalismto
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has counseled newly qualified stock brokers to uphold the highest ethical standard in their professional practice. Onyema, who addressed the 50 authorised dealing clerks during the exchange’s first virtual induction ceremony, commended the inductees for their resilience and adaptability to the new […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Long road to recovery
For aviation, COVID-19 has clearly delivered the largest exogenous shock the sector has ever faced. The financial and performance metrics are startling. The Nigerian aviation is showing recovery, albeit very slow. The Q1’21 shows signs of recovery of a sector badly hit by a scourge. WOLE SHADARE writes Domestic air connectivity in Nigeria, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bank mulls acquisition of AIICO pensions
FCMB Group Plc has announced ongoing conversations for a potential acquisition of AIICO Pension Managers Limited by its subsidiary, FCMB Pension Managers Limited. According to the statement obtained from the NSE, the deal will involve FCMB Pensions acquiring the 70 per cent stake held by AIICO Insurance Plc and 26 per cent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)