Naira weakens at parallel market

The naira weakened to N463 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday from N461/$1 the previous day.

The local currency had remained stable since Monday, seemingly unaffected by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) rate unification actions in recent days.

The apex bank had on Tuesday adjusted the exchange rate at the official window by 5.54 percent to N381 per dollar from N361/$, sparking speculations that it had officially devalued the local currency.

Also, last Friday, the CBN adjusted the naira’s rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) last Friday. The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M. It was established by CBN for importers to ease the pressure faced by businesses in the foreign exchange market through sales of foreign currency to authorized dealers (wholesale) or to end users through Authorized dealers.

