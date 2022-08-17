Business

Naira weakens further at parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira extended its recent weakness at the parallel market yesterday, trading at N681 per dollar compared to N678/$1 on Monday, traders said. Forex dealers, who spoke to New Telegraph, attributed the local currency’s weakness at the parallel market to the unabating scarcity of forex in the system, even as dollar demand remains high. In late July, naira had plunged to a record low of N710 per dollar at the parallel market, a development that made the Director, Corporate Communications Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, to issue a statement urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of naira, pledging that the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the local currency.

Although naira recovered to trade at N668 per dollar at the parallel market in the first week of this month, it soon resumed its decline, dropping to N670/$1 last week, despite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s efforts to halt the local currency’s slide by raiding the offices of FX traders allegedly hoarding and mopping up foreign currencies. According to data obtained from FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, the exchange rate between naira and dollar closed at N430/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, depreciating by 0.09per cent from N429.62/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

Also, CBN’s website shows the naira dropping to N419.89 per dollar last Friday from N419.72/$1 on the previous day. In a report released last week, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) stated: “The naira will likely depreciate again towards the N695/$-N700/$ range at the parallel market. We expect that CBN will allow for a partial crawling peg in the forex market, and bring the I&E rate down to N440/$ in September.

 

