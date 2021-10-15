Business

Naira weakens further on I&E window

Posted on

The naira extended its decline against the dollar on the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market yesterday, closing at N422.07/$1 compared with N415.10 per dollar on Wednesday, data from the FMDQ Security Exchange shows. The local currency has been struggling against the dollar in the forex markets in recent weeks despite accretion to Nigeria’s external reserves.

Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the reserves climbed to $39.42billion as at October 13, 2021. Analysis of the data show that reserves increased by $2.8billion to $36.8billion in September. Analysts attribute the surge in the external reserves to the $4billion that the country recently raised from the Eurobond market.

