Business

Naira weakens further to N475/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The naira dropped further to N475 per dollar on the parallel market yesterday from N472/$1 last Friday, as scarcity of foreign exchange, occasioned by the slump in oil prices continues to negatively impact the local currency.

 

Also, the local currency closed at N389.25 per dollar from N388.10/$1 earlier in the day at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window Apart from the lingering forex scarcity, analysts said the naira’s weakening on the parallel market is also due to traders bidding up rates in anticipation of demand shifting to the unofficial market, should the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) continue with its unification moves.

 

On July 7, the apex bank adjusted the exchange rate at the official window, according to data on FMDQ website, by 5.54 percent to N381 per dollar from N361/$, sparking speculations that it had officially devalued the local currency.

 

A few days earlier, the CBN had adjusted the naira’s rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS). The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M.

 

It was established by CBN for importers to ease the pressure faced by businesses in the foreign exchange market through sales of foreign currency to authorised dealers (wholesale) or to end users through authorised dealers.

 

The CBN has been under pressure both from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates as part of measures to improve the transparency of its currency-management system. Investors have said the absence of a single rate creates confusion and deters foreign investment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lagos boosts affordable housing scheme for residents

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

BENEFICIARIES No fewer than 492 families have benefited from the housing scheme of the state government.     A s part of efforts to boost affordable housing in the state, Lagos State Government  has opened an arrangement where residents who can part with 33 per cent of their monthly earnings can become home owners under […]
Business

GSMA: Nigeria has most active fintech market in Africa

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The global body of mobile operators, GSM Association (GSMA), has described the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria as the most active in Africa. The body in its 2020 Mobile Economy Report said that beyond basic remittances and bill payments solutions, mobile technology has been facilitating the rise of fintech start-ups looking to plug the gaps in […]
Business

Post-COVID-19: ‘Infrastructure decay’ll hamper FG’s confidence in manufacturers’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Taiwo Hassan Following the Federal Government’s confidence to make manufacturing and agribusiness sectors the arrowheads to revitalise the fragile economy post-COVID-19, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described it as a tall orderconsidering the infrastructure decay and harsh operating environment. The Acting Director-General of MAN, Ambrose Oruche, in an interview with New Telegraph in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: