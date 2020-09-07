Naira weakens on parallel market as BDCs await CBN’ dollars  

The naira resumed its downtrend against the US dollar on the parallel market on Monday, dropping to N445/$1 from N440 that it exchanged at for most part of last week.

The local currency also weakened from N570 to N575 against the Pound and it equally fell from N515 to the Euro from the previous rate of N506.

Forex dealers attributed the naira’s decline to the delay experienced by Bureaux De Change (BDCs) in accessing dollars from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The local currency, which has been under pressure on the parallel market since the beginning of the year, due to foreign exchange scarcity occasioned by the slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), rebounded last Tuesday, following an announcement by the apex bank that it would resume the sale of dollars to BDCs on September 7.

The CBN had in March suspended its weekly sale of forex to the BDCs due to the suspension of international flights and other coronavirus containment measures announced by the Federal Government.

From N477 per dollar where it had stabilised for over a week, the naira last Monday dropped to N465/$1 as currency speculators dumped dollars for fear of losing money when the BDCs return to the market. By last Friday, the naira had strengthened to N440 per dollar.

A forex dealer, who did not want to be named, told New Telegraph that there was a lot uncertainty among dealers about whether the CBN will be able to meet the demand for forex especially given that the resumption of international flights is expected to lead to an uptick in economic activity which will push up demand for forex.

“From this week, I expect the naira to come under further pressure as economic activities pick up. This is because the CBN just does not have the capacity for now to meet pent up demand for forex. Oil prices are still below $50 per barrel so where will accretion to the external reserves come from?”

Like this: Like Loading...